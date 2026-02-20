Rochdale’s Muhammad Abdur Rahman plays for Pakistan Railways FC in Karachi

FOOTBALL player from Rochdale, Muhammad Abdur Rahman, represented Pakistan Railways FC at the PFF National Challenge Cup in Karachi.

The 24-year-old featured in the tournament through his Pakistani heritage.

Rahman, who studied at Nelson and Colne College, plays as a defender and recently made 38 appearances for Coppull United, scoring one goal.

Eastern Eye

Reflecting on the competition, Rahman said: "Being part of such a prestigious event was a privilege. It was a positive experience, and I am looking forward to building on those lessons as I move forward."

The tournament was hosted by the Pakistan Football Federation. Rahman has previously represented Panjab FA.

He is currently completing his BA (Hons) in Business and Management at the University of Essex.