Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Robo Shankar dies at 46 after sudden health collapse, Tamil cinema mourns beloved comedian

Tributes from Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Udhayanidhi Stalin highlight Robo Shankar’s legacy in Tamil films and television.

Robo Shankar

Robo Shankar remembered as younger brother by Kamal Haasan in moving poem after sudden death

Instagram/spphotographytry/robosankar_official
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Actor-comedian Robo Shankar passed away in a Chennai hospital on 18 September 2025.
  • He was admitted after collapsing on a film set two days earlier.
  • The hospital cited a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi organ dysfunction.
  • Tributes poured in from across the Tamil film industry and the political spectrum.

The Tamil cinema industry is in grief after the unexpected death of popular actor and comedian Robo Shankar. The 46 year old, loved for his excellent comic timing and screen presence, died on Thursday evening in Chennai. His death has sent shockwaves through Tamil cinema, sparking an outpouring of grief from colleagues and admirers. The private hospital where Robo Shankar underwent treatment confirmed the news of his demise.

Robo Shankar Robo Shankar remembered as younger brother by Kamal Haasan in moving poem after sudden death Instagram/spphotographytry/robosankar_official


What was Robo Shankar's cause of death?

He suffered from a major gastrointestinal bleed and multi organ failure as a result of a pre existing complicated abdominal condition. Despite treatment and frequent monitoring, his condition rapidly deteriorated. He was declared dead at 9.05pm on 18 September 2025. The actor had previously suffered from jaundice, which resulted in significant weight loss and health issues in recent years.

How did the film industry react to his death?

The reaction was immediate and heartfelt. Kamal Haasan paid a unique tribute, posting a Tamil poem that referred to Robo Shankar as a younger brother. “Just because you have gone does not mean you have left me,” part of it read. TN deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the actor’s residence in Valasaravakkam to pay his respects, praising his journey from stage to screen. Stars including Vijay Sethupathi, Raghava Lawrence and director Venkat Prabhu took to social media to express their shock and offer condolences to his family. Dhanush, with whom he shared screen space in the Maari films, was among those who visited his home.

What is Robo Shankar's legacy in the entertainment industry?

Robo Shankar built a distinct niche for himself. Long before he became famous, he got the prefix ‘Robo’ for his famous robot dancing skills. His major break came with the reality show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, which helped him launch his career. He smoothly transitioned into film, becoming a popular comedian.


His performances in films such as Maari, Irumbu Thirai and Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran revealed his ability to steal moments through his inherent humour. He remained working till the end, most recently appearing on the TV show Top Cooku Dupe Cooku and in the film Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu. He left behind a legacy of work that truly made people laugh.

beloved comediangastrointestinal bleedmulti organ dysfunctiontamil film industryrobo shankar

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Homebound

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor shine in Homebound’s Oscar-bound drama

Instagram/homeboundthefilm

Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ exposing caste bias and migrant struggles becomes India’s official 2026 Oscar submission

Highlights:

  • Homebound selected as India’s official submission for the 2026 Oscars.
  • The film premiered at Cannes and Toronto to standing ovations.
  • It stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.
  • Director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar expressed honour.

India is sending Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to the Oscars. The hard-hitting drama, which follows two friends battling systemic prejudice, has been named the country’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. This selection places the film in a global spotlight and has thrilled its cast and producers. It marks a huge moment for director Neeraj Ghaywan, whose last film was the critically adored Masaan.

Homebound Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor shine in Homebound’s Oscar-bound drama Instagram/homeboundthefilm

Keep ReadingShow less
Amrit Ramnath

Amrit Ramnath on Sakhiye, the melody that found its own words and the duet that changed everything

Instagram/amritramnath

Amrit Ramnath opens up on his creative risks and the magic behind 'Sakhiye’s duet with Sitara Krishnakumar

Highlights:

  • Amrit Ramnath says the word “Sakhiye” just happened and became the heart of the song.
  • Sitara’s voice added a new layer, making the duet feel alive and unexpected.
  • He mixes Malayalam roots with modern sounds, keeping the classical influence but making it fresh.
  • Ramnath opens up about taking risks in independent music and film work without overthinking it.
  • The song is all about love and celebration, already appearing in wedding videos and personal posts online.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Amrit Ramnath talks about the making of Sakhiye, taking musical risks, and teaming up with Sitara. He doesn’t just walk into music; you can feel it’s stitched into him. Every word he says about melody, risk, and the urge to experiment carries that energy.

Amrit Ramnath Amrit Ramnath on Sakhiye, the melody that found its own words and the duet that changed everything Instagram/amritramnath

Keep ReadingShow less
Madonna

Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019

Instagram/madonna

Madonna signs Warner deal and confirms 2026 'Confessions' sequel with original producer Stuart Price

Highlights:

  • Madonna confirms new album for 2026, her first since 2019.
  • The project is a sequel to her hit 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor.
  • She has reunited with original producer Stuart Price for the work.
  • The pop icon has signed a new deal with her original label, Warner Records.

Madonna is making a major return to her musical roots. The global superstar has announced a new dance album scheduled for 2026, her first studio release in seven years. In a significant full-circle moment, the project will be released under Warner Records, the very label that launched her iconic career. This highly anticipated record is set to be a direct follow-up to her Grammy-winning album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019 Instagram/madonna

Keep ReadingShow less
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid shares emotional hospital photos amid ongoing health battle

Instagram/bellahadid/Getty Images

Bella Hadid’s haunting hospital post ignites fears of a hidden Lyme disease battle she can’t escape

Highlights

  • Bella Hadid shared worrying images from a hospital bed on Instagram.
  • The model apologised to fans for her frequent social media disappearances.
  • Sister Gigi and mother Yolanda offered public messages of love and strength.
  • The post has sparked fresh concern about a potential relapse of her chronic Lyme disease.

Bella Hadid has sparked major concern among her fans after posting a series of raw and emotional pictures from what appears to be a hospital room. The supermodel, known for her high-profile fashion work, shared a cryptic apology for her absence, directly linking it to an ongoing health struggle. The post has prompted serious conversation about the severity of her long-term Lyme disease diagnosis and the hidden realities of living with a chronic illness.

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid shares emotional hospital photos amid ongoing health battle Instagram/bellahadid/Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Post Malone

Post Malone picks Guwahati for his first India concert

Getty Images

Post Malone confirms India concert in Guwahati for historic solo show

Highlights

  • The Grammy-nominated artist will perform his first-ever solo headline show in India on 8 December.
  • The concert will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam.
  • Tickets for the highly anticipated event go on sale on 20 September via BookMyShow.
  • The Assam government is backing the event to boost concert tourism in the Northeast.

Post Malone is finally giving his Indian fans a full headline show, and he is picking a surprising location for it. The icon will play his first-ever solo concert in the country on 8 December at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This Post Malone India concert is a huge coup for the Northeast region and signals a major shift in where international artists are choosing to perform. The event is a key part of the state's new push to become a live entertainment destination.

Post Malone Post Malone picks Guwahati for his first India concert Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us