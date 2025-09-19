Robo Shankar dies at 46 after sudden health collapse, Tamil cinema mourns beloved comedian

Highlights
- Actor-comedian Robo Shankar passed away in a Chennai hospital on 18 September 2025.
- He was admitted after collapsing on a film set two days earlier.
- The hospital cited a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi organ dysfunction.
- Tributes poured in from across the Tamil film industry and the political spectrum.
The Tamil cinema industry is in grief after the unexpected death of popular actor and comedian Robo Shankar. The 46 year old, loved for his excellent comic timing and screen presence, died on Thursday evening in Chennai. His death has sent shockwaves through Tamil cinema, sparking an outpouring of grief from colleagues and admirers. The private hospital where Robo Shankar underwent treatment confirmed the news of his demise.
Robo Shankar remembered as younger brother by Kamal Haasan in moving poem after sudden death Instagram/spphotographytry/robosankar_official
What was Robo Shankar's cause of death?
He suffered from a major gastrointestinal bleed and multi organ failure as a result of a pre existing complicated abdominal condition. Despite treatment and frequent monitoring, his condition rapidly deteriorated. He was declared dead at 9.05pm on 18 September 2025. The actor had previously suffered from jaundice, which resulted in significant weight loss and health issues in recent years.
How did the film industry react to his death?
The reaction was immediate and heartfelt. Kamal Haasan paid a unique tribute, posting a Tamil poem that referred to Robo Shankar as a younger brother. “Just because you have gone does not mean you have left me,” part of it read. TN deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the actor’s residence in Valasaravakkam to pay his respects, praising his journey from stage to screen. Stars including Vijay Sethupathi, Raghava Lawrence and director Venkat Prabhu took to social media to express their shock and offer condolences to his family. Dhanush, with whom he shared screen space in the Maari films, was among those who visited his home.
What is Robo Shankar's legacy in the entertainment industry?
Robo Shankar built a distinct niche for himself. Long before he became famous, he got the prefix ‘Robo’ for his famous robot dancing skills. His major break came with the reality show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, which helped him launch his career. He smoothly transitioned into film, becoming a popular comedian.
His performances in films such as Maari, Irumbu Thirai and Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran revealed his ability to steal moments through his inherent humour. He remained working till the end, most recently appearing on the TV show Top Cooku Dupe Cooku and in the film Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu. He left behind a legacy of work that truly made people laugh.