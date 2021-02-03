Rihanna and Mia Khalifa tweet about Farmers Protest, Kangana Ranaut calls the former a ‘fool’

By Murtuza Iqbal







Farmers Protest has been the talk of the town for the past few months. Many Bollywood celebs have spoken up about it, and now, even international celebs are tweeting about it.

Recently, there were reports that internet connection was cut in a few areas around New Delhi because of the Farmers Protest. International pop-singer, Rihanna tweeted about it and wrote, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Rihanna’s tweet grabbed Kangana Ranaut’s attention and the actress called the pop-singer a ‘fool’. Kangana tweeted, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”







No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021







Well, not just Rihanna, Kangana also attacked climate and environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, and called her a ‘spoilt brat’. Greta had tweeted, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021





While Kangana didn’t give a direct reply to her, she tweeted about a 105-year-old Padma Shri awardee and wrote, “No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma … but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦ @GretaThunberg ⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school.”

No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma … but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school. https://t.co/vbN5yJt897 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Mia Khalifa also tweeted about Farmers Protest. She wrote, “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.”

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

In another tweet, she wrote, ““Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest.”

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021





