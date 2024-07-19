  • Friday, July 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Nurse convicted of fraud charges also lied about being shot

Nasir worked as a staff nurse assistant at Hillingdon Hospital from 2013 to 2015, then briefly at Spire Bushey Hospital, before returning to Hillingdon until 2019.

Nasir claimed to have qualified as a nurse four years earlier than she did. (Photo: X/@ghost_wales)

By: EasternEye

Tanya Nasir, a former nurse from Croxley Green, Rickmansworth, was convicted of nine fraud charges at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, 16 July.

Not only that, she also lied about having been shot twice while she was in the military, reported the Watford Observer.

Gayle Ramsay from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, “Tanya Nasir deliberately lied about her qualifications and employment history to gain employment in a senior nursing role where she would be entrusted with the care of newborn babies. Nasir not only lied about her qualifications but also on behalf of others, betraying the trust of employers and colleagues, and showing a total disregard for the safety of vulnerable patients.”

Nasir worked as a staff nurse assistant at Hillingdon Hospital from 2013 to 2015, then briefly at Spire Bushey Hospital, before returning to Hillingdon until 2019, the local weekly newspaper reported.

The 45-year-old was employed as a ward manager at the neonatal ward of the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, in September 2019. In January 2020, concerns about inconsistencies in her application led to her suspension and an investigation.

Nasir claimed to have qualified as a nurse four years earlier than she did. Three universities she listed had no record of her, and a fourth confirmed her attendance but not the qualifications claimed, reported the Watford Observer. Previous employers confirmed she either did not hold the roles claimed or was never employed there.

Nasir also falsely claimed military service, saying she had been shot twice while deployed overseas. An investigation revealed she had never been in the army or reserves, the Watford Observer reported. She joined the Cadet Force in 2013 but was discharged in 2016 without active combat experience.

She also provided a false reference to help another woman get a job with the NHS.

Nasir was granted bail and will be sentenced on 24 September.

Related Stories
News

Neeraj Patil elected to Labour’s national executive committee
News

39 dead in Bangladesh violence; rallies banned and internet shut down
News

Global tech outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
News

Vehicles overturned, set on fire in unrest in Leeds
News

Hasina ‘cracks down on corruption’ as ex-employee amasses wealth
INDIA

Train derailment near Ayodhya kills two
UK

Former Post Office minister expresses ’embarrassment’ over scandal
News

FCA calls on firms to improve treatment of politically exposed persons
News

Starmer urges European cooperation on illegal migration
News

Family of Usha Vance, wife of Trump’s VP pick, known for academic excellence
News

Inquiry blames flawed planning and leadership for Covid failures
News

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba says death was inevitable
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
tanya-nasir-case Nurse convicted of fraud charges also lied about being shot
Neeraj Patil Neeraj Patil elected to Labour’s national executive committee
Bangladesh violence 39 dead in Bangladesh violence; rallies banned and internet shut…
Tech outage Global tech outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
Leeds-police Vehicles overturned, set on fire in unrest in Leeds
Hasina ‘cracks down on corruption’ as ex-employee amasses wealth