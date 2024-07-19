Nurse convicted of fraud charges also lied about being shot

Nasir worked as a staff nurse assistant at Hillingdon Hospital from 2013 to 2015, then briefly at Spire Bushey Hospital, before returning to Hillingdon until 2019.

Nasir claimed to have qualified as a nurse four years earlier than she did. (Photo: X/@ghost_wales)

By: EasternEye

Tanya Nasir, a former nurse from Croxley Green, Rickmansworth, was convicted of nine fraud charges at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, 16 July.

Not only that, she also lied about having been shot twice while she was in the military, reported the Watford Observer.

Gayle Ramsay from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, “Tanya Nasir deliberately lied about her qualifications and employment history to gain employment in a senior nursing role where she would be entrusted with the care of newborn babies. Nasir not only lied about her qualifications but also on behalf of others, betraying the trust of employers and colleagues, and showing a total disregard for the safety of vulnerable patients.”

The 45-year-old was employed as a ward manager at the neonatal ward of the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, in September 2019. In January 2020, concerns about inconsistencies in her application led to her suspension and an investigation.

Nasir claimed to have qualified as a nurse four years earlier than she did. Three universities she listed had no record of her, and a fourth confirmed her attendance but not the qualifications claimed, reported the Watford Observer. Previous employers confirmed she either did not hold the roles claimed or was never employed there.

Nasir also falsely claimed military service, saying she had been shot twice while deployed overseas. An investigation revealed she had never been in the army or reserves, the Watford Observer reported. She joined the Cadet Force in 2013 but was discharged in 2016 without active combat experience.

She also provided a false reference to help another woman get a job with the NHS.

Nasir was granted bail and will be sentenced on 24 September.