Richa Chadha: The politics of choosing difficult projects

ACTRESS RICHA CHADHA DISCUSSES HER HOTLY DEBATED NEW MOVIE AND DEATH THREATS







by ASJAD NAZIR

A RAGING pandemic bringing everything to a standstill hasn’t been able to stop acclaimed actress Richa Chadha from having three back-to-back movie releases in a short time.

Her three contrasting new films Shakeela, Madam Chief Minister and Lahore Confidential continue to show off the impressive range of an acclaimed actress able to take on any challenge presented to her.







With the varied work has come different reactions, including death threats for her portrayal of a Dalit politician who battles against the odds to rise up towards power in Madam Chief Minister. The versatile star has taken all reactions in her stride and has attempted to open positive dialogues.

Eastern Eye caught up with Richa Chadha to discuss her hotly debated political drama Madam Chief Minister, new spy thriller Lahore Confidential, acting and important life lessons she has learned during these tumultuous times.

All three of your new films are dramatically different. How important is it to have that variety?

Thank you for saying that, Asjad. I like doing different things. Sometimes I get to do different things after a gap, but sometimes it’s one after another. I like experimenting and have been able to do that, which actually makes me very happy.







Does it become difficult for an actor like you who takes on challenges when people are so easily offended and quick to judge?

Sadly, we are living in the age of extremities. We have an extreme opinion on things. The extremism that is dangerous to the world is white supremacy and fascism. But I feel on the other side too, we need some amount of introspection. We are cancelling one another and leaving no room for dialogue. People hold on to one word that someone has uttered (and decide that they should be cancelled). We are very quick to label people and very quick to direct harsh criticism. I think social media affords all of us freedom, but we must exercise it responsibly.

What was the experience like of playing the lead in Madam Chief Minister, and is it the most empowering role you have done?

Yes definitely! She doesn’t have a moment of weakness in her heart or life, even though she is horribly targeted, oppressed and troubled often. She is beaten up, almost murdered and has several attempts on her life, but remains amazingly unafraid. It is unbelievable how unafraid she is. I really did learn a lot from this character and found it to be very rewarding.

Did you take inspiration from anyone when you were constructing the character for this film?

Well, it was all there in the script. She is somebody who is really empowered and doesn’t care for political correctness. She is a very interesting character, who goes from being naive to learning the tricks of the trade for politicians very quickly. Madam Chief Minister has sparked a lot of extreme opinions on the caste system and Bollywood’s portrayal of it.







Is it a good or bad thing that the movie has provoked such heated debate?

I don’t know. The idea is to spark conversation. At present, I am receiving death threats and people are offering rewards for my murder, from predominantly Hindi-speaking populist Dalit voices. And I am being cancelled and called casteist by English speaking Dalit voices. Sadly, neither have seen the film. So, I don’t know what to make of it. I have really learned a lot through this film and never shied away from saying, obviously, I will not know enough. I will not know what somebody who has lived with this knows.

Tell us more…

So basically, I am really happy it is triggering so much conversation, but it would be nice if they watch it, instead of just being personal about it. I am happy to learn and wrote down something and posted it on social media about what I felt was my learning from this whole experience. I have never claimed to know everything about caste and representation. I think I am still learning. The film was also a learning process, which is what I have been saying from the very beginning. (Laughs) But there is no pleasing some people.

Do you think you would ever become a politician?

I don’t think I have it in me. You have to really have nerves of steel. Not a politician in India for sure. So, the answer is a big no because of just going through the journey of my character in this film and having to see how much she has to change in order to keep power. She has to choose between loving, protecting and doing everything for her family, and letting go of power, which would mean the community she works for will suffer again. It is a very interesting experience for me to have played this character.

Can you tell us about your other film Lahore Confidential?

This is the story of a woman who works for RAW (Indian intelligence). She is sent on a mission to Lahore and doesn’t realise that she has become a field agent and must spy for her country. She gets used in the process, so it’s quite complicated. It’s a very commercial film.

Are you as fearless as the women you portray on-screen?

(Laughs) No! I mean I am fearless about stupid things like death threats, because I feel they are designed to silence you if you have an opinion, but I am not completely without fear. I think a healthy amount of fear is a good thing. I am afraid of lizards and catching fire, but those are the only things I feel terribly afraid of.

You have played a wide variety of roles. Is there something that you haven’t done, but really would want to do?

I want to do some action. I want to be able to play an actor in real life, to show the behind-the-scenes working; like the insecurity at work, which you have to face often. I want to bring something nuanced from the real version of one’s own life.

Even though you are known for intense drama, my favourite character of yours is Bholi Punjaban from the comedy Fukrey and its sequel, but which genre do you prefer?

I love Bholi and will be re-joining the cast of Fukrey very soon, maybe in April. So, you will get to see me back as Bholi Punjaban. I do all these dramatic roles, but I really do love comedy. It is my favourite genre.

What do you think is the secret of a good performance?

I think honesty. Some amount of honesty in terms of humanising the character, even if it is an evil person; they poop twice a day, probably have somebody they love unless they are sociopaths, need to eat food and need to sleep. So, it’s just about bringing about as much reality as I can to the parts I play. That is my only quest.

How has lockdown changed you?

I think I have become more self-contained, in the sense that I didn’t realise that you need so little to live. When something like lockdown happens, you are forced to spend time with yourself and end up introspecting. You realise you don’t need that much to be happy. Of course, I say that as a person of privilege and didn’t have to worry about food, rent or making ends meet. So yes, I really learned a lot by being myself and sort of figuring stuff out.

Today, what is your idea of happiness?

It’s going to be the most cliched answer and sounds cliched because people who don’t understand it say it, but I truly think that once you realise that nothing on the outside can really disturb you or your inner peace, then you have found happiness. It doesn’t have to do with how much money you are making because sometimes you can be super successful and feel depressed, disconnected and disorientated. So, I think happiness is truly finding something meaningful to do, giving back and realising that true happiness is gained from turning inwards.





