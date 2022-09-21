Website Logo
  Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Review: These Are the Words – Artistic poems offer life lessons, healing and strong messages

By: Eastern Eye

Those who have followed the work of acclaimed British poet Nikita Gill will know the deep meaning attached to her work and how wonderfully unpredictable she can be.

She has continued that impressive literary journey with what could perhaps be her best work yet. The book, divided into four sections, represented beautifully by seasons, tackles different subjects that give meaning to experiences young people have had.

The artistic, standalone poems shining a light on lived moments, come together as a whole to create a story that is filled with emotions, life lessons, healing, and a message that the reader is not alone.

The book commences with a collection of poems under summer, which is sub-divided into Girlhood, Womanhood, Sisterhood and Love. This is followed by autumn, which is about family. Winter tackles the tougher subjects and taboos, with poems that pour such deep feelings out of the pages that they leave a lasting impact, and more so on young women. The book is rounded off with the hope and healing of spring. Another beautiful touch is the last poem Us, which is about togetherness.

She concludes the book by naming organisations that can help those going through troubled times. The simple illustrations throughout the book add an extra layer. Although there is a definite structure to this book, what makes it one of the best books published this year is the reader can open it up on any page and take something away from it.

Although young women and girls will most connect with the near-perfect poetry, there is enough artistry to connect with anyone who likes a good book and older readers wanting to make sense of past experiences. With her words, she respects the intelligence of younger readers.

This new offering is an absolute masterpiece and a front ru­nner for best book of the year. It has artistry, meaning, emotions and poems that will make a lasting connection.

