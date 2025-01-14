Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Reeves to remain chancellor until next general election: Starmer

reeves-starmer-getty

Starmer and Reeves host an investment roundtable discussion with the BlackRock CEO and members of the BlackRock executive board, inside 10 Downing Street in London, on November 21, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

RACHEL REEVES will remain as chancellor until the next general election, prime minister Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking at the launch of the government’s artificial intelligence action plan in east London, Starmer expressed support for Reeves’ approach to public spending, calling it “ruthless” and necessary to adhere to fiscal rules amid challenging economic conditions.

The Treasury is seeking significant savings from departmental budgets during the upcoming spending review to address fiscal pressures. This follows a turbulent week for the economy, with government borrowing costs rising and the pound falling to $1.21, its lowest since November 2023.

In a speech next week at the Institute for Government, chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones is expected to call for reforms to public services to improve efficiency and outcomes, reported The Guardian.

Proposals include potential changes to the welfare system, which costs £300 billion annually. Measures under consideration include amending work capability rules and exploring means testing for personal independence payments (Pip).

Labour MPs and disability advocates have raised concerns about potential cuts, particularly to benefits supporting disabled individuals.

Some ministers have stated that pensioner benefits, worth £150 billion annually, are unlikely to be affected due to political sensitivities.

The government is also exploring civil service redundancies, with more than 10,000 job cuts expected, The Guardian reported.

However, officials have ruled out returning to austerity-level reductions, a stance Reeves has reiterated. Despite these assurances, Labour MPs remain concerned about the scale of impending cuts.

Speculation over Reeves’ position intensified after UK bond yields rose, eroding her £10 bn fiscal headroom.

Starmer and Downing Street officials have dismissed such concerns, stating that Reeves will remain in her role for the duration of this parliament.

Starmer reiterated his confidence in Reeves, emphasising the long-term effort required to rebuild the economy after 14 years of Conservative governance.

downing streetkeir starmerrachel reevesfiscal rulesuk economyreeves

Related News

tulip-siddiq-getty
Featured

Tulip Siddiq resigns amid Bangladesh graft probe

india-kho-kho
Sports

India beat Nepal in Kho Kho World Cup opener

More For You

amrit-snan-kumbh-getty

In a celestial coincidence, two major bathing rituals occurred on consecutive days, with Paush Purnima on Monday and Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maha Kumbh: Millions gather as ascetics take 'royal bath' on Makar Sankranti

MILLIONS of devotees, including ascetics with matted hair and holy ash smeared on their bodies, took a ritual dip in the rivers of Prayagraj on Tuesday, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Makar Sankranti.

The ritual bathing, conducted at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, is believed to cleanse sins and grant salvation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starner-AI-Getty

Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer unveils plan to make country an AI 'superpower'

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has announced plans to position the country as an artificial intelligence (AI) "superpower," focusing on pro-innovation regulation, access to public data for researchers, and the establishment of data centre zones.

Speaking at University College London on Monday, Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maha Kumbh Mela

Pilgrims began arriving in the early hours to bathe in the sacred waters, a ritual believed to cleanse sins and bring salvation. (Photo: Getty Images)

India opens Maha Kumbh Mela, expected to draw 400 million pilgrims

THE MAHA KUMBH MELA, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, began on Monday in Prayagraj in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, with millions of Hindu devotees taking a ritual dip at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Organisers expect around 400 million people to attend the six-week festival, which will continue until 26 February.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian brother-sister duo jailed for charity fraud

Kaldip Singh Lehal and Rajbinder Kaur (Photo: West Midlands Police)

Asian brother-sister duo jailed for charity fraud

A Birmingham-based brother and sister duo associated with the Sikh Youth UK group have been sentenced by a UK court after being found guilty of fraud offences relating to charitable donations.

Rajbinder Kaur, 55, was convicted for money laundering and six counts of theft amounting to £50,000 and one count under Section 60 of the UK’s Charities Act 2011, which covers knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information to the Charity Commission.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hindu pilgrims take the plunge ahead of Kumbh Mela

A Hindu devotee smeared with ash dances during a religious procession ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. (Photo by NIHARIKA KULKARNI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hindu pilgrims take the plunge ahead of Kumbh Mela

INDIAN farmer Govind Singh travelled for nearly two days by train to reach what he believes is the "land of the gods" -- just one among legions of Hindu pilgrims joining the largest gathering of humanity.

The millennia-old Kumbh Mela, a sacred show of religious piety and ritual bathing that opens Monday, is held at the site where the holy Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications