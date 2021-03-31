Reduce Covid-19 spread by meeting outside, a new health campaign urges Britons

BRITAIN having had eased the restrictions – scientists and medics are urging the public not to get tempted to meet people in an indoor setting as it significantly increases the risk of contracting the virus.







A new film released and narrated by Dr Hilary Jones MBE, highlights the importance of how fresh air and meeting people from another household outside reduces the risk of transmission.

The new guidance allows the public to see family and friends, but reiterates the importance of sticking to the rules by resisting the temptation to hug people who aren’t in the same household or bubble, in order to stop the spread of the virus.

A groups of six people, or two households, are allowed to meet outside for the first time since December.







Health and social care secretary, Matt Hancock, said: “Every day we get closer to beating this virus. We have already vaccinated over half of the adult population – and we have new vaccines coming on stream – but we must remain vigilant.

“I know the last few months have been challenging, and many people are excited to be able see friends and family outdoors for the first time in months.

“As we see from rising cases in Europe, this virus still poses a very real threat. We have come so far thanks to the vaccine rollout and that progress must be protected”







More than 30 million Britons have received their first dose of a vaccine, as UK looks to vaccinate all adults at least with a first dose by the end of July.

Chief medical officer, professor Chris Whitty, said: “Thanks to the efforts of the public we have reduced the number of cases and deaths but the virus is still in circulation. The evidence is very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors. It is important to remember this as we move into the next phase.”











