Ravinder Athwal

AS SPECIAL ADVISER to the prime minister, Ravinder 'Rav' Athwal now walks the corridors of No 10, wielding considerable influence at the heart of the new Labour government.

A quiet operator with an unerring grasp of economic policy, Athwal has emerged as one of the most consequential yet relatively least-known figures in British politics.

The soft-spoken Cambridge economics graduate made an unlikely revolutionary when he crossed the political divide in 2020, leaving his role as head of growth strategy at the Treasury under then chancellor Rishi Sunak to join Labour's team to head economic policy.

It proved to be an astute move. Within two years, he was promoted as director of policy, entrusted with crafting Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto.

"Rav is bright, hard-working and with an eye for detail," revealed one colleague who worked alongside him. "He is very fair to staff and politicians alike and he is not seen as factional, which means he has been able to manage the various competing interests within the party."

This diplomatic skill proved vital as he navigated the treacherous waters of Labour's policy-making process. Athwal found himself mediating between union leaders, shadow cabinet members and the party leadership, particularly during fractious debates over workers' rights and NHS reform.

While his handling of these discussions earned widespread praise, some paint a more complex picture.

"He is a bit socially awkward, a bit abrasive and can be patronising at times," one insider disclosed, pointing to tensions during Labour's national policy forum. Yet others rush to his defence: "He is very well liked - not just by Keir's team but across the party."

What emerges is a portrait of a technocrat who combines intellectual heft with political acumen. "In every conversation he always asks the pertinent questions," noted one colleague. "He is not showy, just smart and thoughtful."

Athwal’s ability to absorb vast amounts of information and distil it into clear, actionable policy has made him indispensable. On the day of the manifesto launch, it was he – not Starmer or Rachel Reeves – who was briefing journalists on the fine print.

“There is probably no one else in the Labour Party who knows every detail of our policy platform as well as he does,” a colleague observed.

Athwal's rise reflects a broader shift in British politics, where mastery of policy detail and economic credentials have become prized attributes in the post-Brexit era. His trajectory from Treasury economist to Labour's policy chief, and now to special adviser, speaks to an age where technical expertise carries as much weight as political showmanship.

His role in Downing Street takes on even greater significance. The policies he helped forge are no longer just theoretical – they will shape the country. And, while Keir Starmer will be the face of the Labour government, Ravinder Athwal will be the quiet force ensuring its foundations hold firm.