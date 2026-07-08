Rajkummar Rao reveals first look as Sourav Ganguly in 'Dada', cricket legend calls it 'the best gift ever'

Highlights

Rajkummar Rao revealed his first look as Sourav Ganguly in Dada

Ganguly reacts to the poster, calling it "the best gift ever"

Vikramaditya Motwane directs the long-awaited cricket biopic

Rajkummar Rao has revealed his first look as former India captain Sourav Ganguly in Dada, marking the cricket legend's 54th birthday with a tribute that has already caught the attention of fans. The actor shared the poster on social media, while Ganguly responded with an enthusiastic message, describing it as "the best gift ever".

The first-look poster recreates one of the most memorable moments from Ganguly's career, with Rao stepping into the cricketer's shoes for the much-anticipated biographical drama directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Sourav Ganguly gives Rajkummar Rao his approval

Sharing the first look, Rajkummar Rao wrote: "Happy Birthday, our dearest Dada." Ganguly later reposted the image and responded warmly, writing: "The best gift ever! Can't wait to see you play my cover drive!"

The exchange quickly drew attention online, with fans celebrating the first official glimpse of the film.

Dada brings Ganguly's journey to the big screen

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, Dada chronicles the life and career of one of India's most influential cricket captains.

The first-look poster revisits Ganguly's iconic celebration on the Lord's balcony following India's dramatic victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final, a moment that has remained etched in Indian cricket history.

Long before filming began, Ganguly had expressed confidence in Rajkummar Rao portraying him on screen. Speaking to PTI in July 2025, the former captain said: "I think the right person is doing it… I'll help him with everything."

His latest reaction to the first-look reveal suggests that confidence remains intact as anticipation builds around the film.

Why the Lord's celebration became unforgettable

The poster recreates the celebrations that followed India's thrilling chase of 326 against England in the 2002 NatWest Series final at Lord's.

After India stumbled to 146 for five despite brisk starts from Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh produced a match-turning 121-run partnership. Kaif then guided India to a memorable two-wicket victory in the final over alongside Zaheer Khan.

As India completed the chase, Ganguly famously removed his shirt and waved it from the Lord's balcony before running onto the field to celebrate with his teammates, creating one of the defining images of his career and a moment that Dada has chosen to recreate in its first official look.