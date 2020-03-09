Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar to star in Badhaai Ho sequel titled Badhaai Do

2018 release Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra was a blockbuster at the box office. A few months ago, there were reports that the makers of the film are planning a sequel to the movie.

Today, the sequel has been officially announced and it is titled as Badhaai Do. The film will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, and it will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

While talking about the movie, Bhumi told a tabloid, “Badhaai Ho is one of my most favourite films in recent times and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across and I immediately wanted to do the film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. This time too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable but in the most hilarious manner. The film has its heart rooted in family values. With each character I have portrayed I have tried to push the envelope and I look forward to doing that with this role too. I am excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time. He is an artist I have always wanted to creatively collaborate with.”

Rajkummar, who plays the role of a cop in the movie, stated, “I have played a cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this one is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and at work and that adds immense depth to his personality. Harshavardhan and Bhumi are both dear friends and extremely talented artists. Junglee Pictures’ Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. So, Badhaai Do is a reunion in many ways.”

Well, this will be for the first time we will get to see Rajkummar and Bhumi on the big screen together. The two have earlier made a small screen appearance in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.