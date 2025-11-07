Skip to content
Rajesh Patel elected deputy mayor of Shanklin

Patel, whose family is from Gujarat, pledges to strengthen community ties

Rajesh Patel

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 07, 2025
BRITISH INDIAN Rajesh Patel has been elected as the new deputy mayor of Shanklin. He represents Shanklin South on the Town Council.

Councillor Patel has previously served as mayor of Sandown for two years and is also a trustee at Brading Roman Villa. He brings significant experience in local government and a strong record of community service across the Isle of Wight, a statement said.

His family is originally from Gada in the Kheda district of Gujarat, India.

Following his election, Patel said, “It’s a real honour to be elected deputy mayor of Shanklin. I’d like to thank my fellow councillors for their trust and support. Having previously served as mayor of Sandown, I’ve seen firsthand the value of teamwork and community spirit, and I look forward to working with the mayor, councillors, and residents to make a real difference for Shanklin.”

As deputy mayor, Patel will represent the town at civic and community events and assist in advancing initiatives related to local regeneration, environmental responsibility, and community wellbeing, the statement added.

The Town Council said it remains committed to supporting local services, projects, and events that enhance residents’ quality of life while preserving the town’s heritage and promoting sustainable growth.

