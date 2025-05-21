Rajasthan finish IPL campaign with six-wicket win over Chennai

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI scored a half-century as Rajasthan Royals ended their IPL campaign with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old, who had earlier drawn attention with a 35-ball century last month, made 57 off 33 balls to help Rajasthan chase down 188 with 17 balls remaining in New Delhi.

Suryavanshi, who began his IPL career by hitting his first ball for six and played a key role in the chase, hitting four fours and four sixes in his innings.

"I don't have words for Vaibhav, he can hit a slower ball over cover," Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said.

"Today when the middle overs were going on, he was going with his job very smartly. He has game awareness at such a young age."

Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 31 off 12 balls to finish the chase.

Both teams were already out of the playoff race. Rajasthan stayed ahead of Chennai, which was bottom of the table with four wins from 14 matches.

Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, who is 43, have one league game remaining.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have secured play-off spots. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are still in contention for the final place.

Chennai had opportunities in the match, including a double strike by Ravichandran Ashwin, who removed Samson (41) and Suryavanshi in the space of five balls.

Jurel responded with boundaries in the next over, and even after Riyan Parag was dismissed, Rajasthan completed the chase.

Jurel hit the winning six, with Shimron Hetmyer not out on 12 at the other end.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 36 off 19 balls and added 37 for the opening wicket with Suryavanshi.

Mhatre leads Chennai recovery

Chennai posted 187-8 after falling to 78-5 in under eight overs, batting first on a hot and humid day in Delhi.

"If you look at the amount of runs we had put on the board, it was very good," said Dhoni. "But you got to see the wickets column as it puts pressure on the lower-middle order that you might not bat 20 overs."

Teenager Ayush Mhatre made 43 off 20 balls, lifting Chennai after two early wickets. His dismissal started a collapse.

Mhatre, who has a top score of 94 in his debut year, hit eight fours and one six before being dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Ashwin, and Yudhvir Singh claimed his third wicket by removing Ravindra Jadeja as Chennai lost five wickets in 7.4 overs.

Dewald Brevis scored 42 and shared a 59-run stand with Shivam Dube, who made 39, to rebuild the innings.

Rajasthan bowlers restricted Chennai to 17 runs in the final three overs.

Akash Madhwal took 3-29 and was named player of the match.

The IPL resumed on Saturday after being paused due to the conflict between India and Pakistan. The final is now scheduled for 3 June in Ahmedabad.

