Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan with Anant Ambani takes unexpected turn as bodyguard steals the spotlight

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia featured Nita Ambani, traditional rituals and a trending visarjan procession moment.

Radhika Merchant Ganpati

The Ambani family marked Ganesh Chaturthi with Antilia Cha Raja, where Nita Ambani also joined rituals

Instagram Screengrab/ambani_update
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were spotted at the visarjan of “Antilia Cha Raja.”
  • A video captured a light-hearted flower fight between the couple.
  • Radhika’s bodyguard stepped in to shield her during the exchange.
  • Nita Ambani also joined the procession in traditional attire.

Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan moment with husband Anant Ambani has become the highlight of this year’s celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia. The couple took part in the immersion procession of their Ganpati idol, known as “Antilia Cha Raja,” where a playful exchange between them caught the internet’s attention. In the video, featuring Radhika and Anant, a bodyguard stepping in at the right moment has now become the talking point across social media.

Radhika Merchant Ganpati The Ambani family marked Ganesh Chaturthi with Antilia Cha Raja, where Nita Ambani also joined rituals Instagram Screengrab/ambani_update


What happened during Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan moment?

In the clip shared on a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant is seen seated on a flower-decorated vehicle, holding marigolds in her hand. She laughs as she tosses petals at Anant Ambani, who is walking behind the vehicle. Anant responds by throwing flowers back at her, but before they reach her, Radhika’s bodyguard quickly shields her, leaving fans amused at the protective gesture. The video has since circulated widely, with many calling it a sweet glimpse into the couple’s bond.


Was Nita Ambani part of the Ganpati visarjan celebrations?

Yes. Another video from the visarjan showed Nita Ambani, dressed in a pink traditional outfit, enjoying the rally with other family members. She was seen participating with enthusiasm as the procession moved through the streets. The Ambanis are known for hosting large-scale Ganesh Chaturthi festivities every year, drawing attention both offline and online.


When did the Ambanis welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja?

The Ambani family welcomed their Ganpati idol, fondly known as “Antilia Cha Raja,” on 27 August. Videos from the welcoming ceremony showed Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Nita Ambani performing aarti in front of the idol, all dressed in festive attire. The idol holds a special place in their celebrations, and its annual arrival is a tradition followed closely by their well-wishers.


What is the significance of Ganpati visarjan?

Ganpati visarjan is the immersion ritual that marks the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Traditionally observed on the tenth day of the festival, some families also perform it earlier, such as after one-and-a-half days. In 2025, the main visarjan day falls on 6 September, but many, including the Ambanis, carried out the immersion on 28 August. The ritual is symbolic of bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha while praying for his return the following year.

ambani familyanant ambaniganesh chaturthiradhika merchant

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Emma Stone Venice

Emma Stone at the Venice film festival where she admitted she believes in aliens

Getty Images

Emma Stone stuns Venice by claiming it is ‘narcissistic’ to think humans are alone in the universe

Highlights:

  • Emma Stone declares her belief in aliens during Venice promotion of Bugonia
  • The Oscar-winning actor cites Carl Sagan’s philosophy as her inspiration
  • Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is a remake of Korean cult hit Save the Green Planet!
  • Film stars Jesse Plemons alongside Stone and is set for UK release in November

Emma Stone has said she believes in aliens, making the confession while promoting her new film Bugonia at the Venice Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actor linked her belief to the philosophy of astronomer Carl Sagan, who argued it was “pretty narcissistic” to assume humans are the only intelligent beings in the universe. The subject mirrors the central theme of her latest project, which sees her play a powerful CEO accused of being an alien by two conspiracy theorists.

Emma Stone Venice Emma Stone at the Venice film festival where she admitted she believes in aliens Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Guru Randhawa Azul controversy

Guru Randhawa criticised for Azul music video accused of sexualising schoolgirls

Instagram/gururandhawa

Guru Randhawa’s 'Azul' music video slammed for sexualising schoolgirls, Sonam Kapoor joins outrage

Highlights:

  • Guru Randhawa’s Azul video has sparked outrage for depicting schoolgirls in a sexualised manner
  • Sonam Kapoor and others reacted after a viral post highlighted the issue
  • The singer has also been summoned by a Samrala court over separate objectionable lyrics
  • Randhawa has restricted Instagram comments amid growing criticism

Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa is facing widespread criticism after his latest release Azul was accused of sexualising schoolgirls. The glossy music video, in which Randhawa plays a photographer visiting an all-girls school, has been slammed as “problematic” and “pornographic” by critics and social media users. The backlash coincides with a separate case where the singer has been summoned by a Samrala court for allegedly promoting drug use through his lyrics in Sirra, intensifying the storm around him.

Guru Randhawa Azul controversy Guru Randhawa criticised for Azul music video accused of sexualising schoolgirls Instagram/gururandhawa

Keep ReadingShow less
Travis Kelce engagement turns into £2m racehorse gamble as Swift Delivery chases glory for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce engagement gift could include £2m racehorse win for Taylor Swift

Instagram/taylorswift/killatrav

Travis Kelce engagement turns into £2m racehorse gamble as Swift Delivery chases glory for Taylor Swift

Highlights:

  • NFL star Travis Kelce set to give Taylor Swift an unusual engagement present
  • His horse Swift Delivery lines up for a £2m (₹20.8 crore) race in Kentucky
  • The four-time winning horse is co-owned with Gary Barber and Team Valor International
  • Fans and racing circles are watching closely after the couple’s engagement announcement

American football star Travis Kelce's engagement news has sparked worldwide attention, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has another reason to celebrate. His racehorse, aptly named Swift Delivery, will run in the £2 million (₹20.8 crore) Mint Millions Invitational at Kentucky Downs next month. Coming just weeks after Kelce confirmed his engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift, the timing has added to the buzz.

Travis Kelce engagement gift could include £2m racehorse win for Taylor Swift Instagram/taylorswift/killatrav

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan & Kinshuk Sen’s

Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast in London with praise for Kinshuk Sen’s performance

Getty Images/ Instagram/kinshuksen

Kinshuk Sen says Shah Rukh Khan’s words on Palash Sen turned his DDLJ musical debut into a family full-circle moment

Highlights:

  • Palash Sen’s son Kinshuk Sen stars in Aditya Chopra’s Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical
  • The UCLA graduate plays Kuljeet, originally portrayed by Parmeet Sethi in the 1995 classic
  • The stage show has travelled from the US to the UK, earning praise from diverse audiences
  • Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast in London and shared a personal memory with Kinshuk

Kinshuk Sen, son of celebrated singer Palash Sen, has stepped into the spotlight with Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ musical, Come Fall in Love. The UCLA graduate, who once pursued cognitive science, now plays the role of Kuljeet in the global stage adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In a recent conversation, he shared how the journey from research labs to live theatre unfolded, and what it meant when Shah Rukh Khan recognised him with a message linking back to his father.

Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast in London with praise for Kinshuk Sen’s performance Getty Images/ Instagram/kinshuksen

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Columbus Harry Potter reboot

Chris Columbus says leaked photos of Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot felt like déjà vu

Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial/ Getty Images

Chris Columbus, director of first 2 'Harry Potter' films, slams HBO series as 'pointless'

Highlights:

  • Original Harry Potter director Chris Columbus says leaked set photos of HBO’s series left him unimpressed.
  • Columbus noted Hagrid’s costume looks “exactly the same” as Robbie Coltrane’s in the films.
  • The filmmaker said he felt déjà vu, asking “What’s the point?” of the reboot.
  • HBO’s Harry Potter remake is set to debut in 2027, with Nick Frost playing Hagrid.

Chris Columbus, the director who first brought Harry Potter to the big screen, has questioned the point of HBO’s upcoming television reboot after seeing set photos of Hagrid. Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Columbus said the images reminded him too closely of his own work, raising doubts about why the Harry Potter reboot was necessary at all. His comments have reignited discussion about how faithfully the new series should mirror the original films.

Chris Columbus says leaked photos of Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot felt like déjà vu Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial/ Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us