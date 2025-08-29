Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan with Anant Ambani takes unexpected turn as bodyguard steals the spotlight

Highlights:
- Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were spotted at the visarjan of “Antilia Cha Raja.”
- A video captured a light-hearted flower fight between the couple.
- Radhika’s bodyguard stepped in to shield her during the exchange.
- Nita Ambani also joined the procession in traditional attire.
Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan moment with husband Anant Ambani has become the highlight of this year’s celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia. The couple took part in the immersion procession of their Ganpati idol, known as “Antilia Cha Raja,” where a playful exchange between them caught the internet’s attention. In the video, featuring Radhika and Anant, a bodyguard stepping in at the right moment has now become the talking point across social media.
The Ambani family marked Ganesh Chaturthi with Antilia Cha Raja, where Nita Ambani also joined rituals Instagram Screengrab/ambani_update
What happened during Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan moment?
In the clip shared on a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant is seen seated on a flower-decorated vehicle, holding marigolds in her hand. She laughs as she tosses petals at Anant Ambani, who is walking behind the vehicle. Anant responds by throwing flowers back at her, but before they reach her, Radhika’s bodyguard quickly shields her, leaving fans amused at the protective gesture. The video has since circulated widely, with many calling it a sweet glimpse into the couple’s bond.
Was Nita Ambani part of the Ganpati visarjan celebrations?
Yes. Another video from the visarjan showed Nita Ambani, dressed in a pink traditional outfit, enjoying the rally with other family members. She was seen participating with enthusiasm as the procession moved through the streets. The Ambanis are known for hosting large-scale Ganesh Chaturthi festivities every year, drawing attention both offline and online.
When did the Ambanis welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja’?
The Ambani family welcomed their Ganpati idol, fondly known as “Antilia Cha Raja,” on 27 August. Videos from the welcoming ceremony showed Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Nita Ambani performing aarti in front of the idol, all dressed in festive attire. The idol holds a special place in their celebrations, and its annual arrival is a tradition followed closely by their well-wishers.
What is the significance of Ganpati visarjan?
Ganpati visarjan is the immersion ritual that marks the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Traditionally observed on the tenth day of the festival, some families also perform it earlier, such as after one-and-a-half days. In 2025, the main visarjan day falls on 6 September, but many, including the Ambanis, carried out the immersion on 28 August. The ritual is symbolic of bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha while praying for his return the following year.