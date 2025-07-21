Tagore bust unveiled in Edinburgh

But behind the glittering finishes and spiritual symbolism lies a deeper story – one of passion, purpose and personal resilience.

From a childhood curiosity about the minds behind masterpieces to becoming a multi-award-winning artist herself, Shreena’s journey is marked by colour, courage and community. Whether speaking on stage at Diwali on the Square, raising funds through her work, or spotlighting invisible illnesses like ulcerative colitis, her art has always been more than decorative. It is deeply personal and powerfully connective.

Now, for the first time, Shreena shares 10 of her most memorable artistic milestones. Each moment reveals not only her growth as a creator but also her unwavering belief in art as a force for joy, healing and change.

Shreena Patel





Artwork displayed at Hyde Park Corner station

Seeing my Ganesh artwork displayed at Hyde Park Corner station during South Asian Heritage Month was a pinch-me moment. To have commuters and tourists pause in a busy London station to take in my art, rooted in identity, culture and colour, made me feel truly seen. It was public, powerful and proof that South Asian stories belong in mainstream spaces.

Artwork displayed at Hyde Park Corner station.j





Milestone moment

Being featured in British Vogue was an unexpected yet unforgettable milestone. Just a few years after Art By Shree was born, seeing my work and story in one of the world’s most iconic fashion publications validated my creativity in a whole new light. It bridged the gap between contemporary style and ancient symbolism and reminded me that tradition and trend can coexist beautifully.

Shreena Patel's work





Shreena Patel's work





Winning awards and artistic recognition

Winning awards and being recognised as an artist, particularly in Parliament and at the Eastern Eye ACTAs, gave me the confidence to own my creative journey. These acknowledgements are not just about trophies. They are reminders that the risks I took, the pain I turned into paint and the stories I chose to tell matter. Every accolade reflects years of growth, grit and heart.

Raising money for charities and temples



Being Invited by Neasden Mandir’s head Swami for Diwali





Collaborating with Nitin Ganatra OBE





Diwali on the Square

Speaking on the centre stage at Diwali on the Square, in front of the Mayor of London, was a surreal and proud moment. I spoke about art, culture and the power of community spirit. To then gift my large Ganesh canvas to the winner of the rangoli competition was the perfect way to honour creativity and celebrate our shared cultural pride in a truly public way.





Shreena Patel's work





Collaborating with Nitin Ganatra OBE

Collaborating with the incredible Nitin Ganatra OBE for a charity auction was a joyful and meaningful experience. Aligning our talents for a cause greater than ourselves reminded me why I started painting in the first place. It is always special when creative worlds come together, especially when it helps raise funds and awareness for those in need.

Uplifting the next generation



Helping the next generation find their creative voice means everything to me. Whether through workshops, mentoring or simply showing them that success can look different, I aim to be the representation I did not see growing up. Especially for young South Asians, I want to say: your stories, your art and your dreams are valid – and so needed.

Shreena Patel's work





Raising ulcerative colitis awareness through art

Living with ulcerative colitis has not been easy, but it has shaped my art and mission. Through creativity, I have turned pain into power and raised awareness about invisible illnesses in ways words never could. Painting became therapy, advocacy and storytelling. If my journey inspires even one person with UC to keep going, then every brushstroke has been worth it.

Instagram: @artbyshree and www.artbyshree.com