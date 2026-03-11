​Queen tells boys: Learn the difference between consent and assault

QUEEN CAMILLA has told survivors of sexual violence that they are "not alone" and that the world stands with them "in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy".

In a speech that has been widely seen as her clearest public show of support for the victims of the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen made the remarks at a Women of the World (WOW) reception at St James's Palace on Tuesday (10) to mark International Women's Day. Guests included actresses Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Harriet Walter and Hannah Waddingham, as well as politicians and dozens of survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, reported the Times.

"To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone," she was quoted as saying. "We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy."

She added: "Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls."

When asked about the speech, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I think Her Majesty's speech speaks for itself."

Camilla also called for boys to be given better guidance from an early age, saying they "should be taught to manage and to express their feelings healthily" in the playground, and that in the classroom "all children must learn what constitutes consent - and what is assault". She warned that misogyny and hatred online were shaping the values that boys would "carry through to adulthood".

The speech comes after the King's brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following allegations surrounding his friendship with Epstein. Andrew was released under investigation and denies any wrongdoing.

During Tuesday's reception, Camilla wore a badge reading "Shame must change sides" — a gift from Gisèle Pelicot, the French rape survivor who visited Clarence House last month.

Pelicot, 73, waived her anonymity during a trial in which her ex-husband Dominique was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping her and allowing 50 other men to abuse her while she was unconscious. Camilla praised her "extraordinary dignity and courage" at the time of that meeting.

The Times reports that model and volunteer special constable Penny Lancaster, who was among those at the reception, said the Queen's message about young boys had particularly struck her.

"Women are dealing with sexual assault all of the time but it isn't just a woman's problem," said Lancaster. "I've had past experience from my own childhood [of assault], I carried that with me for a long time. But going into policing and undertaking the training has given me a lot more confidence."

Camilla has championed the cause of domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors for more than a decade, supporting WOW since its founding in 2010 and becoming its president in 2015.