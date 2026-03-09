Qatar PM calls Iran strikes on Gulf states a ‘betrayal’

Qatar’s prime minister accused Iran of making a “dangerous miscalculation”.

He warned the conflict could affect the wider Middle East and global economy.

Qatar says some Iranian strikes reportedly hit civilian infrastructure.

Qatar’s prime minister has sharply criticised Iran’s attacks on Gulf states, calling them a “betrayal” and warning they could destabilise the entire Middle East.

Speaking in his first major media interview since air strikes targeted his country, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said the attacks had come as a shock, particularly given Qatar’s efforts to maintain stable relations with Tehran.

“It is a big sense of betrayal. Just an hour after the start of the war, Qatar and other Gulf countries have been attacked,” he reportedly said during an interview with Sky News.

He suggested Gulf states had made clear they did not intend to participate in any conflict against neighbouring countries.

“We made clear that we were not going to take part in any wars against our neighbours. All the attacks on the Gulf countries – we never expected this from our neighbour,” he reportedly said.

The remarks come as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise following the widening conflict involving Iran, Israel and US forces.

Fear of wider economic fallout

The Qatari leader warned that further escalation could ripple far beyond the battlefield and affect the wider global economy.

According to him, the strikes could undermine stability across the Gulf region, which plays a crucial role in global energy and food supply chains.

Qatar alone holds around 20 per cent of the world’s natural gas reserves and is also one of the largest producers of fertilisers used in agriculture. Disruptions in the region could therefore impact both energy markets and food supplies.

Sheikh Mohammed also rejected claims that Iranian attacks were aimed solely at military sites. He reportedly said around 25 per cent of the strikes had hit civilian infrastructure, including international airports.

“We have always tried to preserve a good relationship with Iran, but the justifications and pretexts they are using are completely rejected,” he reportedly said.

Calls for diplomacy to calm tensions

Despite the sharp criticism, Qatar is still calling for diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

The country has previously played a mediating role in several global crises, including negotiations linked to the war in Gaza.

Sheikh Mohammed suggested that diplomacy remains the only path to prevent further escalation.

“We continue to seek de-escalation,” he reportedly said.

Referring to the region’s complex relationships, he added: “They are our neighbours – it’s our destiny. The miscalculation by the Iranians to attack Gulf countries has destroyed everything.”

He also urged the US to help reduce tensions and support a diplomatic solution that addresses concerns on all sides.

“For the US, we would like to see a de-escalation, we would like to see a diplomatic solution that addresses our concerns as well as their concerns,” he reportedly said.