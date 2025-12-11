Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘Britain mistrusts the wrong ally’

West questions Delhi on Russia ties but spares Trump.

‘Britain mistrusts the wrong ally’

Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Narendra Modi in New Delhi last Thursday (4).

Amit Roy
By Amit RoyDec 11, 2025
Amit Roy
See Full Bio

ORDINARY people in India were dismayed by the bonhomie displayed by US president Donald Trump when he met his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin in Alaska in August this year.

Trump clapped joyfully as Putin strode towards him on the red carpet and afterwards the Russian leader got into the American president’s limousine as though they were “brothers in arms”.

There was even greater concern in India when Trump was seated between King Charles and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, during a banquet at Windsor Castle during his second state visit to the UK, in September. Leader writers in India and in many other countries pondered the question, “Can the world trust the US as Putin tries to draw Trump into his orbit?”

Curiously, the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi copied Trump and greeted Putin when he arrived in Delhi last week. Again, copying the US president, Modi and Putin sat next to each other in the Indian prime minister’s limousine.

The page one picture in the Daily Telegraph is often of the Princess of Wales, but the paper published a photograph of Modi and Putin sitting next to each other in the car, with the caption, “Brothers in arms”.

Inside was a comment piece dressed up as a news story, “Can the West trust India as Putin tries to draw Modi into his orbit?”

There is no doubt that Putin – and Putin alone – is responsible for unconscionable aggression against Ukraine, which seems to be losing the war. And no one has done more to support Putin than Trump, to the extent of accusing the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky of starting the war.

Therefore, the more pertinent question is, “Can Britain trust the US?”

britainindiamodiputinrussiaus

Related News

Trump-Charles
Column

Hypocrisy at the top: Epstein ties sink some but leave Trump untouched

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Column

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Column

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Column

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

More For You

Why allegations from Farage’s schooldays remain central to judging his fitness to lead

Nigel Farage

Getty Images

Why allegations from Farage’s schooldays remain central to judging his fitness to lead

“Look. The most common name in this school has always been Smith. And now it's Patel”, a young Nigel Farage allegedly told his classmates. So, he made a show of burning the Dulwich College school roll booklet to protest, his fellow pupil Andrew Field, now an NHS doctor, recalls.

How far should teenage Farage’s behaviour influence public views of his credentials today as a political leader? That can be the subject of reasonable debate. What is no longer in serious doubt is the credibility of the allegations. More than 28 pupils have come forward. To answer Farage’s question - whether anybody can really remember what happened four decades ago - those on the receiving end, such as Peter Ettegudi, who faced antisemitic abuse, have shown much dignity in recounting why such formative experiences do not fade. Yinka Bankole was only nine or 10 when he claims he was told to go back to Africa when Farage was a 17-year-old sixth former who towered over him. The Guardian verified there were indeed 13 Patels and 12 Smiths in the Dulwich College yearbook of 1980.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us