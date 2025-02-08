Dr Punam Krishan: ‘My book inspires children to appreciate their bodies’

AN ASIAN doctor said she wants children to feel excited and empowered about their bodies when they read her new book.

Published last month, Dr Punam Krishan’s You & Your Body helps children and families understand the human body and make positive choices about well-being, the author said.

In an interview with Eastern Eye, Krishan said, “I have been a doctor for more than 20 years. However, as a GP and primary care doctor, one of my greatest passions is teaching.

“I particularly enjoy educating people about their health and well-being, especially children, because I believe that inspiring them from an early age helps them take better care of themselves throughout their life.”

She said the book is all about the human body – focusing on preventing illness, disease and promoting better health.

“As a mother of two young children, aged 11 and four years, I often found myself answering their endless questions about the body – why it works the way it does and how different functions come together. I realised that for children aged four and above, there weren’t many books that explained these concepts in a simple yet engaging way. That’s what inspired me to create a book that fills this gap,” Krishan said.

She added that the book targets children aged between four and seven years.

“My main goal is to help them feel excited and curious about their bodies, to understand what their bodies do for them, and to develop healthy habits from the very beginning.

“Ultimately, the book inspires young children to tune into and appreciate their bodies,” the doctor added.

British Indian Krishan, 41, is a practising NHS GP, TV health expert and previously featured on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Her newest book follows her first book, How to Be a Doctor and Other Life-Saving Jobs, a children’s book aimed at inspiring young readers to explore careers in medicine in June 2022.

Later this year, in August, she will release A Superhero’s First Aid Manual, a first aid guide designed to teach children essential lifesaving skills.

Krishan performing with Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Krishan said her children were “very supportive” during her writing journey.

“I go through every chapter with them to get their thoughts, so it’s been quite a family effort. They were very critical at points, saying ‘No, that doesn’t make sense’ or ‘Yes, that works.’,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a writer, and I find it to be a wonderfully creative way to use my skills and expertise. While I love teaching, I believe being creative with science provides a very holistic experience. I thoroughly enjoy the writing process, watching how my words and the illustrations come together. The best part is seeing children read books and become excited about medicine.”

Krshan said she was keen to ensure the content was easy to understand and presented in an exciting way for children.

She added, “The book features numerous graphics and illustrations, with over 90 flaps. Each chapter covers a body system, and readers can lift flaps to reveal what’s underneath, such as the heart or blood vessels. It’s a very interactive and engaging book.

“My greatest hope is that it not only inspires children to look after themselves, but also makes them curious about the human body and perhaps consider a career in science or medicine.

“We need more doctors in this country, and we need more young children interested in healthcare.”

Asked about balancing her work as a GP and a writer, Krishan said, “I have always been an ambitious person, deeply passionate about my career, and I genuinely enjoy working.

“At the same time, I love public speaking and, of course, my role as a mother, which is equally exciting. Balancing everything requires a great deal of organisation and planning, but I don’t do it alone. I am fortunate to have a very supportive husband and family – we all work together to make it work.

“My husband also works full-time, but we function as a team, and our children are a part of the journey. So, I would say that preparation, organisation, and a huge amount of ambition – along with little sleep – make the dream possible.”

Krishan noted that in the digital era, with the threat of spreading misinformation, “we should never underestimate the power of real connection, whether through personal interaction or the written word”.

“I feel that children should begin their learning journey with books - it benefits their cognitive development, enhances their understanding of illustrations and colour coordination, and fosters curiosity from a young age,” she said.

Krishan’s parents came to Scotland from Punjab, and she was born and raised in Glasgow. Despite growing up in Scotland, she has always been deeply connected to her heritage.

She recalled her early years, saying, “No one in my family was in medicine – I was the first doctor. My parents ran a grocery store and a newsagent, and my sister and I grew up learning valuable lessons from them about hard work and dedication.

“Our upbringing was humble, but my parents instilled strong values in us. They ensured we remained connected to our roots - we travelled to India every summer, spending six to eight weeks there, and my mother made sure we learned Hindi and Punjabi, even completing exams in both languages.

The cover of her book

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have grown up with a perfect balance of my Indian heritage and Scottish upbringing.

She added, “I remain closely connected to my culture. My younger sister is also a doctor, married to a doctor, and my husband is a doctor and a politician (her husband is Sandesh Gulhane, a Conservative Scottish MSP).

“Considering our modest background, we have worked extremely hard to reach where we are today. We continue to strive for excellence, always hoping to make our parents proud and contribute positively to society.”

Krishan is a familiar face to tv viewers following her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing 2024. She described the experience as an “exciting challenge”, which reinforced her belief that anything is possible if you give it a try.

Her Bollywood performance won hearts and acclaim.

“Even when something feels daunting, it’s important to push forward - what’s the worst that could happen? This mindset has shaped my approach to life, encouraging me to embrace new opportunities without hesitation,” she said.

Her advice for aspiring writers, especially young Asians, was to “keep writing”.

“If you have an idea, pursue it. Don’t let societal expectations, stereotypes, or conventional rules hold you back. To lead the way, you must be willing to take the first step. Dream big and go after it.