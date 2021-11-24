Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283

News

Projects to improve BAME students’ access to postgraduate research

BAME students are less likely to secure the top degree grades and go on to postgraduate research. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images).

By: Sattwik Biswal

UNIVERSITIES are required to drive up outcomes for disadvantaged students by improving education standards in schools and colleges in the local community.

Thirteen new projects will tackle persistent inequalities that create barriers for Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) students to access and take part in postgraduate research.

The projects, worth nearly £8 million, are innovative in scope, scale and focus to an extent that has not been seen in England before. Delivered over the next four years, they will improve access into research, enhance research culture and the experience for BAME PGR students, and diversify and enhance routes into a range of careers.

The investment, by Research England – part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) – and the Office for Students (OfS), is well spread geographically, across English higher education providers and their partners.

The projects will target recruitment, admissions and transition to increasing the number of Black, Asian and minority ethnic female professors, and generating new admissions practices to creating systemic and structural change at various English universities.

Minister for higher and further education Michelle Donelan, said: “Gone will be the days where universities were recruiting students onto courses that lead to dropping out, frustration and unemployment. A student’s outcome after university needs to be as important to providers as a student’s grades before university.

“We need to send a message to every disadvantaged young person thinking about higher education that they will have the support through school, college and university to get there and achieve a positive outcome for themselves.”

Panel co-chairs, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE and Maisha Islam, said: “Over the course of 2020-21, the longstanding urgency for racial equality was incredibly obvious. We are confident that this competition will be a significant step of tangible action, investment and commitment to support these aims in the context of English Higher Education.

“The 13 projects will work collectively to support the entire PGR lifecycle using innovative methods and approaches.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Study: NHS system for assessing who must pay for service ‘incentivises racial profiling’
UK
Issa brothers to build Europe’s biggest Muslim cemetery in Blackburn
News
AstraZeneca plans clinical trials at homes to improve diversity
UK
Four Labour councillors deselected, one alleges racism
News
Covaxin shot 50 per cent effective at height of India infections, says study
News
Fall in Covid-19 testing worries Indian authorities
INDIA
India announces bill to ban private cryptocurrencies
UK
Court orders to deport illegal immigrant Lakhu Odedra to India
News
British Army officer Preet is in Pole position to break barriers
UK
Why cancel culture is no laughing matter
News
Fears grow over dengue outbreak in India
News
Pratham wins Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 for children’s education initiatives
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Panesar gets Middlesex talent-spotting role
Vaughan dropped from BBC Ashes commentary team amid racism row
Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
US says deal reached with India on digital tax
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE