New York Fashion Week 2025: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in sheer skirt at NYFW as Mindy Kaling gets candid on her immigrant roots

Highlights:

Power couple attend Ralph Lauren’s showcase at Madison Avenue

Priyanka dazzles in sheer skirt and structured blazer ensemble

Nick opts for earthy brown tailored look with relaxed flair

The duo join a star-studded front row including Oprah Winfrey and Jessica Chastain

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas commanded attention as they attended Ralph Lauren’s New York Fashion Week 2025 show on 10 September. Arriving hand-in-hand on Madison Avenue, the pair stopped for photographers before entering the designer’s headquarters. Their appearance at the high-profile event was one of the evening’s most talked-about moments, with Priyanka’s daring outfit and Nick’s understated elegance sparking admiration from fans and onlookers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commands NYFW 2025 front row with Mindy Kaling as Nick Jonas looks on proudly Getty Images





What did Priyanka Chopra Jonas wear at New York Fashion Week 2025?

Priyanka opted for a bold yet refined take on power dressing. She paired a sharply tailored grey blazer with a sheer flowing maxi skirt, creating a balance of structure and softness. Instead of a buttoned shirt, she chose to cinch her waist with a wide statement belt, giving her look an edge that stood out on the monochrome-heavy runway backdrop.

Her accessories were deliberately minimal. Delicate hoop earrings and a few rings, while bronzed makeup tones and voluminous, softly waved hair framed her face perfectly. This merge of minimal styling with a high-fashion silhouette reflected her style perfectly, making her one of the evening’s best-dressed attendees.





How did Nick Jonas complement her look?

Nick went for earthy sophistication, donning a relaxed brown suit layered over a crisp white shirt. He added subtle detailing with a patterned tie, matched it with polished brown shoes, and finished off with rimmed sunglasses for a cool, composed vibe.

His tousled curls gave the look a casual softness that contrasted nicely with the tailored suit, making him appear effortlessly stylish beside Priyanka. Their complementary colour palettes, her muted grey tones and his warm browns, created a coordinated yet individualistic statement look.

Nick opts for an earthy brown suit for the event Getty Images





Which celebrities were seen at the Ralph Lauren NYFW show?

The event gathered an impressive front row of fashion and entertainment heavyweights. The couple were seated beside Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea, with industry icons including Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, Laura Dern and Gayle King also present.

Also in attendance was Mindy Kaling, who sat in the front row at Ralph Lauren’s intimate Spring 2026 presentation on Madison Avenue. Speaking to AP News, Kaling said the brand symbolised the “American dream” for her immigrant parents, adding that the polo logo felt like “the sign of making it.” Photographers singled her out in roundups of the best front-row style, where she was pictured alongside Oprah Winfrey, Usher and the Jonas couple.

Ralph Lauren unveiled their Spring 2026 collection at the showcase, which featured minimalist silhouettes, oversized jackets, fitted dresses and monochrome palettes. Priyanka’s presence was especially fitting, as she has a long-standing association with the brand, notably wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown for her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.

Mindy Kaling attends the Ralph Lauren show Getty Images





Why does Priyanka Chopra Jonas remain a front-row favourite?

Priyanka’s journey from Bollywood star to Hollywood regular has a lot to do with her consistently strong style choices and a willingness to take risks. Her high-profile international projects, from leading Quantico to starring in Citadel and producing The White Tiger, have cemented her as a global figure, making her an obvious pick for designers looking to spotlight influential personalities on their front rows.