Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas changed into a striking silver sequined gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Nick Jonas accompanied her and shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her photoshoot.

The star had earlier appeared at the ceremony as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards.

A glamorous second look of the night

After walking the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made another fashion statement later in the evening at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.

The actor changed into a shimmering silver sequined gown that quickly drew attention at one of Hollywood’s most closely watched post-ceremony gatherings. Known for its mix of film industry power players and fashion moments, the annual after-party once again provided the backdrop for some of the night’s most striking red-carpet appearances.

Earlier in the evening, Chopra Jonas had appeared at the main ceremony as a presenter, adding an Indian presence to the global lineup of stars on stage.

Sequins, high slit and classic Hollywood styling

For the after-party, Chopra Jonas opted for a fitted silver gown covered in reflective sequins that caught the light as she moved. The dress featured thin straps, a deep neckline and a dramatic high slit along the side.

A brown faux-fur trim ran along the slit, adding contrast to the metallic fabric. She paired the outfit with a long fur wrap draped over her arms, giving the overall look a vintage Hollywood touch.

The styling continued with statement jewellery, including earrings and a diamond ring, while metallic gold heels complemented the gown’s shimmering tones.

Her make-up leaned towards a dramatic evening look, with smoky eyes highlighted by silver shimmer and heavy mascara. Soft blush defined her cheeks, while nude-toned lips completed the overall appearance.

Nick Jonas shares behind-the-scenes moment

Chopra Jonas was joined at the after-party by her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas. He chose a classic beige tuxedo paired with a white shirt, black trousers and a traditional black tie.

The polished look provided a subtle contrast to Chopra Jonas’s bold gown while maintaining the evening’s formal tone.

Nick Jonas also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from Chopra Jonas’s photoshoot, offering fans a look at the preparations behind her after-party appearance.

Star-studded Vanity Fair gathering

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party once again attracted a wide range of figures from film, music and fashion.

Among those seen at the event were Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Mindy Kaling, Simone Ashley, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian.

Held shortly after the Academy Awards ceremony each year, the gathering has become one of the most anticipated social events of awards season, bringing together leading names from across the entertainment world.

For Chopra Jonas, the evening marked another high-profile Oscars appearance, combining a role on stage with a fashion moment that quickly circulated across social media and celebrity style coverage.