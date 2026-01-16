Priti Patel urges UK action over Hindu deaths in Bangladesh

SHADOW FOREIGN SECRE­TARY Priti Patel called on the UK government to intervene in the “increase in violence” in Bangla­desh where there have been re­ports of Hindus being killed.

The Conservative MP posted on social media last Friday (9) a copy of her letter to foreign sec­retary Yvette Cooper, in which she also called upon the govern­ment to make a statement on the issue in the House of Commons.

“The situation in Bangladesh is very concerning. Religious free­doms should be protected and the murders of Hindus and per­secution taking place are wrong and must stop,” said Patel.

“The UK government must use its influence and convening powers to work to bring about stability in Bangladesh and a fu­ture where religious freedoms are protected and Hindus as safe,” she added.

In the letter, the shadow for­eign secretary pointed to reports of at least six Hindus being killed in recent days.

“This level of persecution and violence is unacceptable… Given the increase in violence, can you advise what steps have been tak­en over the last year to monitor and make representations?

“Given the wider political situ­ation in Bangladesh, what work is underway with partners in the region to use our diplomatic in­fluence and convening powers to bring about stability in Bangla­desh and respect and protections for minorities,” Dame Priti asked in the letter.

In India, the Ministry of Exter­nal Affairs (MEA) condemned a “disturbing pattern” of recurring attacks on minorities in Bangla­desh. MEA spokesperson Ran­dhir Jaiswal said, “We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and busi­nesses by extremists. Such com­munal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly.

“We have observed a troubling tendency to attribute such inci­dents to personal rivalries, politi­cal differences, or extraneous reasons. Such disregard only em­boldens the perpetrators, and deepens the sense of fear and in­security among minorities.”

British Hindu groups led by the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK have been coordinating protests in London against the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

The protesters condemned the “unethical arrest of interfaith voice Chinmaya Prabhu and public lynching of Dipu Das by Islamic extremists”.

Chinmoy Krishna Das is a Hindu monk who was arrested in Bangladesh in 2024 on sedi­tion charges.

Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on December 18 last year. His body was then set alight.