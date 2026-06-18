Highlights

Preity Zinta has been granted permission by the Bombay High Court to pursue a suit against Google, Meta and other entities.

The actor alleges misuse of her identity through AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated images and chatbot personas.

The proposed suit claims violations of personality rights, copyright and reputation.

The case comes amid growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence to imitate public figures.

Preity Zinta has moved a step closer to taking legal action against Google, Meta and several other entities after the Bombay High Court granted her permission to file a civil suit over the alleged misuse of her identity online.

The actor's proposed case centres on claims that AI-generated deepfakes, altered images, chatbot personas and other forms of digital content have been created and circulated without her consent, infringing on her rights and damaging her reputation.

Actor alleges misuse of identity and image

According to submissions made before the court, Zinta's legal team is seeking an injunction against the respondents for alleged violations of her personality rights, copyright, goodwill and reputation.

Advocate Rohan Kadam, appearing for the actor, argued that various forms of digital content using Zinta's likeness had been created, uploaded and made available to the public. These reportedly include AI-generated deepfake videos, manipulated images, memes and chatbot personas.

The proposed suit further alleges infringement of personality rights, copyright and moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957.

Bombay High Court grants permission to proceed

During proceedings, Zinta's counsel submitted that her professional reputation and public persona are based in Mumbai, where she primarily resides and works.

The court was also informed that the allegedly infringing content was accessible worldwide through online platforms and that some of the respondents were located outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court.

After reviewing the petition and proposed plaint, Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed the request and granted leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, enabling Zinta to formally institute the suit before the Bombay High Court.

Spotlight on the growing deepfake challenge

The case arrives at a time when celebrities around the world are increasingly confronting the unauthorised use of their likeness through artificial intelligence.

Deepfake videos, digitally manipulated images and AI-generated personas have become a growing concern as advances in technology make it easier to imitate public figures online. Legal experts have pointed to a rise in disputes involving personality rights, image protection and digital identity.

Zinta's action adds to a growing number of attempts by public figures to challenge the unauthorised use of their image and reputation in the age of generative AI.

With the High Court's permission now granted, the actor can formally pursue her claims against the respondents in what could become another closely watched legal battle over artificial intelligence and celebrity rights.