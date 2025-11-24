The Divine Feminine: Prashasti Singh talks power, pressure, and laughter

Highlights:

Prashasti’s comedy comes from real-life stories, not just punchlines.

The show explores modern women chasing success but still feeling unfulfilled.

She quit a secure corporate job and jumped into comedy.

Stand-up made her stop being scared of talking to people.

People laugh together at the same everyday problems.

Prashasti Singh started her stand-up terrified of speaking in public. “I was very conscious of my language, my pronunciation, my accent. I thought stand-up wouldn’t be my thing,” she says. But her first open mic changed that. “It felt like I was among a bunch of sisters, a bunch of friends. I just forgot all my nervousness. It came out very naturally.”

The Divine Feminine: Stories, Struggles, and Stand-Up Instagram/prashastisingh





Wanting the man’s life

The title The Divine Feminine might seem ironic, but it is deeply personal. “All my life, I wanted to live the life of a man. The freedom, the power, the choices. I put all the tick marks: the education, the career, the house. But even then, it did not bring me joy,” she explains.

Her previous show, Man of the House, explored similar themes. “Even when I got to be in a position of power, I realised it came with a lot of hangups. I was not enjoying it because there was so much stress. No wonder my father was always so stressed,” she says.





Comedy born from life

Prashasti’s comedy stems from real conversations. “If it makes my friends laugh, it has potential. Then I try it on stage. The craft comes in editing,” she says. Years of performing taught her how to shape stories without losing authenticity.

Prashasti Singh on growing up, taking risks, and why comedy matters to her Instagram/prashastisingh





Taking risks and questioning normal

Leaving a secure corporate job for comedy was not easy. Prashasti had ticked all the societal boxes including an MBA degree, a stable career and a house. “But I wanted more than financial security. The absence of my father gave me the freedom to experiment, take risks, and question what society calls normal,” she explains.

From office jobs to comedy, Prashasti shares her story and laughs along the way Instagram/prashastisingh





Laughing together, feeling less alone

The Divine Feminine also addresses the modern female experience. Women who are independent but still feel pressure or unhappiness. “We are a generation of women who have earned a lot but still struggle with this weird unhappiness. The show made me feel less alone. I hope it does the same for audiences,” she says.

She also adapts her comedy depending on the audience. “In ticketed shows, people know my content. In an office full of men, I might need to tweak references. Humour is a bridge,” she says.





Advice for women in comedy

Prashasti’s advice for women entering the field is simple. “You have to break mental barriers. Comedy demands a thick skin. Failures will happen. Do not take it personally. That detachment is key,” she explains.

With her comedy, Prashasti Singh just talks about life, messes up, and laughs at it. “When two people in a room realise they are not alone, that is enough. We just laugh at the same frustrations together,” she says.