Post Malone’s 2025 stadium tour: Epic collaborations and surprises ahead

Post Malone is set to make a major return to Europe and the UK in 2025 with his biggest stadium tour yet. The chart-topping artist will take his ‘Big Ass World Tour’ across 11 European cities, marking his first-ever stadium shows in the region.

The European leg of the tour kicks off on August 12 in Prague, Czech Republic, and continues through major cities including Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, and Munich. Fans in the UK will have just one chance to see him live, with a show scheduled for September 7 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The tour wraps up on September 14 in Lisbon, Portugal.





Post Malone will also headline several major music festivals along the way, including Sziget Festival in Hungary and Untold Festival in Romania.

The tour comes after the release of his 2024 album ‘F-1 Trillion,’ which saw him dive into country music. Featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and Blake Shelton, the album has already made waves in the industry. Fans can expect a mix of his biggest hits, new country-inspired tracks, and the high-energy performance he’s known for.

Joining him on select dates will be rising country star Jelly Roll, who has been in the talk with his raw storytelling and crossover appeal. However, he will not be part of the London show.

Tickets go on general sale on February 21 at 12 PM local time via Ticketmaster. Presale options are available, with O2 Priority members gaining early access on February 19 and Live Nation presale starting on February 20. Fans in Germany can also access a Telekom presale on February 19.





Post Malone performs before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 2024 Getty Images

For those looking to attend one of his festival performances, tickets can be purchased through Post Malone’s official website.

Before heading to Europe, Post Malone will perform across North America, with his U.S. tour beginning in April 2025. Cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami are on the schedule before he brings his music overseas.

With a mix of old hits and fresh country anthems, this tour is shaping up to be an important moment in Post Malone’s career. If you want to catch him live, be sure to grab your tickets early!