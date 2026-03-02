Popular premium mueslis contain more sugar than two Krispy Kreme doughnuts, study warns

Highlights

Which? tested 86 muesli products and found some recommended portions contain up to 20g of sugar.

Budget supermarket own-brand mueslis from Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's scored the highest nutrition marks.

The Raw Gorilla Keto Mighty Muesli scored the lowest at 46 — below Nestlé's KitKat cereal.

A survey by consumer watchdog Which? of 86 muesli products available in UK supermarkets has found that some premium, health-branded varieties are nutritionally worse than eating two Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Each Krispy Kreme doughnut typically contains around 10g of sugar, yet recommended portions of certain mueslis were found to contain up to 20g around five teaspoons despite bold wellness claims on their packaging.

A third of British adults eat muesli and more than a fifth of muesli eaters have it daily, with 70 per cent choosing it because they believe it to be a healthy option, according to Which?'s accompanying consumer survey of 1,295 respondents.

Researchers applied the same strict nutrient profiling standards used under UK advertising rules to rank foods high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS), scoring products from one to 100 by weighing beneficial nutrients such as fibre and protein against sugars and saturated fats.

Winners and losers

Raw Gorilla's Keto Mighty Muesli ranked last with a score of just 46, despite advertising itself as containing zero refined sugar.

Because the product is high in nuts, seeds and coconut flakes, its saturated fat content pushed it below even Nestlé's KitKat cereal, which scored 56.

Meanwhile, Waitrose's own-brand Essential No Added Sugar muesli scored 62 but attracted maximum penalties for sugar, at 19.5g per portion well above the NHS daily recommended limit of 30g for adults.

By contrast, supermarket own-brand ranges from Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury's topped the rankings at 80/100 and cost under 10p per bowl.

Holland & Barrett's 15 Plant Fruit and Nut muesli also performed strongly, delivering 11.5g of fibre per 100g.

Government guidelines recommend most adults aim for 30g of fibre daily, and research shows fibre helps slow digestion and stabilises blood sugar levels.

Soluble fibre, found in nuts and seeds, may also help reduce levels of LDL or "bad" cholesterol in the blood

Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth noted "Expensive price tags, premium branding and wellness buzzwords don't guarantee nutritional value. The healthiest options are often the simplest and cheapest."