Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Music community mourns loss of top agent Dave Shapiro in San Diego plane crash

The crash occurred on Thursday, 22 May

Music Industry Mourns Dave Shapiro After Fatal Plane Crash

Beyond the music industry, the incident has shaken the local community

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The global rock music scene is mourning the loss of prominent music agent Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, after he was confirmed among those killed in a devastating small plane crash in San Diego.

The crash occurred on Thursday, 22 May, in the early hours of the morning, when a Cessna 550 aircraft came down in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood, destroying one home, damaging at least ten others and causing several vehicles to catch fire. Federal officials believe all six people on board the plane perished. Local authorities have so far confirmed two fatalities, though the full death toll is yet to be formally released.

Shapiro, 47, was not only a well-known figure in the music industry, representing bands such as Sum 41, Story of the Year, and Pierce the Veil, but also a seasoned pilot. He was a certified flight instructor with over 15 years of experience and owned Velocity Aviation, a company specialising in private aviation services.

The plane, which departed from New Jersey on Wednesday night, made a refuelling stop in Wichita, Kansas, before continuing its journey towards San Diego. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the aircraft appeared to hit two power lines while approaching Montgomery Field airport, about 10km north of downtown San Diego, before crashing into the residential area at around 3:45am local time (10:45 GMT).

Also feared to be among the victims is Daniel Williams, former drummer of the Christian metal band The Devil Wears Prada. While his death has not been officially confirmed, he had posted on Instagram from inside the plane hours before the crash. One of the posts reportedly showed him in the co-pilot’s seat alongside Shapiro, as well as the flight number, which matched the one that crashed, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Sound Talent Group released a statement expressing deep grief: “We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy.” The company confirmed that three of its employees, including Shapiro, were aboard the flight.

Beyond the music industry, the incident has shaken the local community. Around 100 residents in the Murphy Canyon area were evacuated in the aftermath. Eight people on the ground suffered injuries, one of whom was hospitalised. Footage from the scene revealed charred vehicles, flaming debris and significant property damage. Witnesses described the crash as sudden and terrifying.

Local resident Christopher Moore recounted how he and his family were jolted awake by a thunderous explosion. “We saw smoke from the window, grabbed our two children and ran outside. A car was engulfed in flames right there on the street,” he said. Another resident, a marine stationed nearby, told Fox News he heard a strange “whistling and wheezing” sound moments before a “boom” shook his home.

The NTSB has begun a detailed investigation, with specialist Elliot Simpson leading the probe. He confirmed that fragments of the aircraft were found scattered throughout the crash site, including parts of a wing located on a nearby road. However, Simpson stated it was too early to confirm the cause of the crash, including whether the collision with power lines played a direct role.

Shapiro’s death is being felt deeply in both the aviation and music industries. As a talent agent, he was known for his hands-on approach and long-term relationships with artists. He was instrumental in the growth of several rock acts, particularly those with cult followings among younger fans.

- YouTubeYouTube/ FOX 11 Los Angeles

Tributes have poured in from across the music world. The Devil Wears Prada, the band that Williams helped found and performed with for over a decade, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, alongside photos of the drummer on tour and in flight. “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” read the caption.

Shapiro's passion for flying was well known among peers. He often combined business with aviation, frequently piloting his clients and colleagues across the country. His dual careers in music and aviation were a rare blend, and his unexpected death has left a void in both communities.

While aviation incidents involving chartered private jets remain rare, Thursday’s crash is the latest in a series of tragedies involving influential figures travelling on small aircraft. It has renewed conversations about flight safety protocols and the unique pressures of private aviation, especially among public figures and professionals who often rely on such services for convenience.

The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report in the coming days, with a full investigation to follow. In the meantime, the families of the victims, their colleagues, and fans across the globe are left grappling with the sudden loss of individuals who made a significant impact in their fields.

As investigations continue and tributes grow, Dave Shapiro will be remembered not only as a powerful force in music management but also as a man whose personal and professional passions helped shape the careers of many artists and inspired countless fans.

christian metal banddave shapiroflight protocolsfull investigationglobal rock musicinstagram postsan diegosound talent groupvelocity aviationplane crashes san diego

Related News

India-Pakistan-border-Reuters
Asia

India to raise concerns over Pakistan funding at FATF, World Bank: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Boundaries with 5 Fresh Film Genres
Entertainment

5 exciting new genres Tamannaah Bhatia is exploring in her upcoming films

iPhone-reuters
Business

Trump threatens 25 per cent tariff on Apple over overseas iPhone production

'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Scheduled for May 2026 Release
Entertainment

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set for May 2026 release with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt tipped to return

More For You

us visa

Washington often imposes such visa restrictions without naming the individuals involved.

iStock

US issues visa bans on Indian travel agents for role in illegal migration

THE US State Department on Monday said it was imposing visa restrictions on owners and staff of travel agencies in India who it says knowingly facilitate illegal migration to the United States.

An unspecified number of individuals associated with these travel agencies are being subjected to visa bans under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The action is based on information collected by the US mission in India, according to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Melania Trump Applauds New Law Protecting Children from Revenge Porn

The first lady described the law as a "national victory"

Getty

Melania Trump hails new revenge porn law aimed at protecting children online

US First Lady Melania Trump has welcomed a new law criminalising the non-consensual sharing of explicit images, including AI-generated deepfake content, calling it a major step towards protecting children and families from online exploitation.

The Take It Down Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, makes it a federal offence to post "intimate images", whether real or digitally fabricated, without the subject’s consent. Under the legislation, individuals found guilty of intentionally distributing such content could face up to three years in prison. The law also compels technology companies to remove the offending material within 48 hours of notification.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD-Vance

'Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,' Vance said on Thursday. (Photo: Getty Images)

JD Vance says US won't intervene in India-Pakistan conflict

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance said on Thursday that the United States wants India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions but will not get involved if a conflict breaks out between the two countries.

"We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though," Vance said during an interview on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Gates Vows to Donate Bulk of His Fortune by 2045

Gates explained that his new approach to giving accelerates his previous plan

Getty

Bill Gates to give away most of his wealth by 2045

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has announced his intention to give away 99% of his wealth by 2045, pledging to accelerate his charitable giving through his foundation.

In a blog post published on Thursday, 8 May 2025, Gates, 69, shared his plan to use the next two decades to distribute most of his vast fortune. He intends to wind down the operations of his foundation by 2045, a decision that marks an acceleration of his previous philanthropic goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer Trump

Starmer and Donald Trump have announced a new UK-US trade agreement cutting tariffs on key British exports.

Getty Images

Starmer, Trump announce UK-US trade agreement

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump on Thursday announced a trade agreement that reduces tariffs on British exports, including cars and steel.

The deal, reached after several weeks of talks, lowers levies on UK car exports from 27.5 per cent to 10 per cent and lifts tariffs on British steel and aluminium. The UK government said the move would save Jaguar Land Rover hundreds of millions of pounds a year, with the reduction applying to a quota of 100,000 cars — close to Britain’s total exports last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc