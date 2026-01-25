Pakistan name squad for T20 World Cup; Bangladesh absence 'sad moment' for cricket

PAKISTAN announced their 15-member squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday (25), despite ongoing uncertainty over whether the team will actually participate in the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named the squad led by Salman Agha for the 20-team showpiece, which begins on February 7 with Pakistan scheduled to face the Netherlands in the tournament opener in Colombo.

However, the announcement came just a day after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi cast doubt over Pakistan's participation, saying that the team requires government permission to compete. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's home minister, said a final decision would be made once the prime minister returns to the country.

Head coach Aaqib Javed confirmed that the government would have the final say on participation. "Our job is to pick the team," Javed said at a press conference. "We've announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front."

Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka due to the strained political relations between Islamabad and New Delhi, despite India hosting the majority of tournament fixtures.

The squad features the return of former captain Babar Azam, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Naseem Shah. However, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was notably omitted.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq

The tournament has already been overshadowed by Bangladesh's withdrawal, with the international cricketers' association describing their absence as "a sad moment for the game".

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland on Saturday (24) after refusing to tour India over safety concerns following deteriorating political relations between the two Asian neighbours.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's request to relocate their matches to co-host Sri Lanka, citing the infeasibility of schedule changes so close to the tournament start.

Tom Moffat, chief executive of the World Cricketers' Association (WCA), said the situation required "deep reflection" and called on cricket's leaders to unite the sport rather than divide it.

"The withdrawal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, and resulting absence of a valued cricketing nation from cricket's pinnacle international T20 event, is a sad moment for our sport, the Bangladesh players and fans," Moffat said in a statement.

He added that the WCA had become increasingly concerned by agreements not being honoured in the sport and by a lack of meaningful consultation with players and their representatives.

"These issues, if continued to be left unaddressed, will weaken trust, unity, and ultimately the health and future of the game we love," Moffat warned.

