Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Braverman’s comments against British-Pakistani men ‘racist’: Pakistan

The UK home secretary, during a recent interview, had said that British-Pakistani men are part of grooming gangs and that they “pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls”

Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman attends a meeting of the Grooming Gang Taskforce during a visit to the offices of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) in Leeds, northern England, on April 3, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Saumesh Thimbath

Pakistan has reacted strongly to British home secretary Suella Braverman’s comments against British-Pakistani men as “racist” “discriminatory” and “xenophobic”.

Braverman, during a recent interview, had said that British-Pakistani men are part of grooming gangs and that they “pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls”.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday (6) termed Braverman’s remarks as a “misleading picture signalling the intent to target and treat British-Pakistanis differently”.

“Braverman fails to take note of the systemic racism and ghettoisation of communities and omits to recognise the tremendous cultural, economic, and political contributions that British-Pakistanis continue to make in British society,” Baloch was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Speaking about plans to tackle child abuse during her interview with Sky News, Braverman singled out British-Pakistani men saying they “hold cultural values at odds with British values”.

“What’s clear is that what we’ve seen is a practice whereby vulnerable White English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes in challenging circumstances, are being pursued and raped, drugged, and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani men who work in child abuse rings or networks,” she said.

Braverman pointed to the inaction by the authorities and organisations when it comes to tackling this issue by saying, “We’ve seen institutions, social workers, state agencies, cops, and social workers turn a blind eye to this-out of political correctness and out of fear of being called racist. There are many perpetrators running wild and behaving in this way, and it is now time for authorities to track these perpetrators down without fear or favour and bring them to justice.”

Baloch said these comments are highly discriminatory and signals the intent to target and treat British Pakistanis differently.

“We find these remarks as dangerous, discriminatory, and xenophobic. In making these uncalled-for remarks, the home secretary has erroneously branded the criminal behaviour of some individuals as a representation of the entire community,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Optician convicted of pushing his wife to death at Arthur’s Seat
News
A third of UK overseas aid spent internally to support refugees
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Stop putting Asians in danger
News
UK to house 500 asylum seekers in barge on southern coast
News
Met Police steps up crackdown on rogue officers
News
Donald Trump’s indictment makes 2024 Presidential race uniquely volatile
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Tata is not in this business to be second, says Air India…
News
Oxford college accused of ‘cancelling’ St George’s Day fete for Eid dinner
HEADLINE STORY
Gender pay gap widens in HSBC, Goldman Sachs in UK
News
Soaring prices dampen UK Ramadan celebrations
INDIA
India rejects China’s renaming attempts in Arunachal
News
Elderly Asians in England and Wales least likely to be living alone: ONS…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW