Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan awaiting China’s decision on $2 billion loan rollover & IMF bailout

As Pakistan faces the possibility of defaulting on its obligations, its only source of assistance has come from its long-time ally, Beijing

China has already refinanced $1.8 billion in loans to Pakistan’s central bank (Photo: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A top finance ministry official said China is considering Pakistan’s request to roll over a $2-billion loan that matured last week. Pakistan urgently needs the rollover as its foreign exchange reserves have fallen to the equivalent of just four weeks’ worth of imports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout tranche of $1.1 billion, but the talks have reached an impasse.

“It is a work in progress,” the official said in a text message on Wednesday, referring to the rollover of the Chinese loan, which matured on March 23. “Formal documentation is underway.”

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that a formal declaration would be issued, but provided no additional information.

Neither China’s finance ministry nor its central bank, the People’s Bank of China, responded to a Reuters inquiry about the issue.

As Pakistan faces the possibility of defaulting on its obligations, its only source of assistance has come from its long-time ally, Beijing.

China has already refinanced $1.8 billion in loans to Pakistan’s central bank.

Pakistan’s ability to secure other sources of external financing hinges on the resumption of the $1.1 billion in funding from the IMF, which has been on hold since November.

Negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF began in early February to resume funding as part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement reached in 2019.

However, one of the IMF’s remaining conditions for the release of the tranche is obtaining an assurance of external financing to support Pakistan’s balance of payments.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sadiq Khan’s £5m+ Action Plan to focus on community engagement in Met training
INDIA
At least 13 killed in temple collapse in India’s Indore
News
Pope Francis to be hospitalised for ‘few days’ for respiratory infection
News
Yasmine Hammamet Carnival: Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band impresses global audience
News
Cost-of-living crisis pushing British workers to burnout: Survey
INDIA
Amritpal Singh taunts Indian police in video
News
Union reports UK workers planning large-scale strike end of April
News
Sadiq Khan announces £3.5m+ towards free holiday meals for low-income Londoners
News
UK government announces new working group on Islamic finance at ‘Great British Iftar’
WORLD
Two Pakistanis arrested in Greece for planning anti-Semitic attacks
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrants to Imran Khan
News
Yousaf sworn in as Scotland’s new leader amid party row
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW