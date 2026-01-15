Skip to content
Olivia Jade spotted with Jacob Elordi in New York as reunion rumours resurface

X/ BestJacobElordi
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen together in New York, sparking speculation
  • The Euphoria actor and social media influencer have had an on-off relationship since 2022
  • Elordi was previously seen with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes
  • The couple officially split in October 2025

Spotted together in New York

Jacob Elordi has once again fuelled rumours of a reunion with Olivia Jade, his on-off partner since 2022. The 28-year-old actor and 26-year-old social media influencer were seen leaving a hotel in New York on Wednesday, January 14, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair were accompanied by Elordi’s dog, Layla, as they climbed into an SUV together.

For the outing, the Wuthering Heights star wore a bright orange sweatshirt paired with camouflage trousers and a white scarf draped around his neck. Olivia Jade opted for a long-sleeved black top, blue jeans and a fur-collared coat.

A history of on-off romance

Their sudden public appearance follows Elordi’s earlier sighting with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 12, where the pair appeared comfortable and friendly.

Elordi and Jade previously dated for four years before ending their relationship in August 2025. The couple briefly rekindled their romance but officially went their separate ways in October last year.

At the time, sources told People that the relationship was over. “They are not getting back together,” a source said, adding that the actor was “not looking for a serious relationship” then.

Speculation and public interest

Despite the official split, public sightings of the duo continue to spark speculation about a possible reunion. Fans and media outlets have noted the pair’s shared appearances and interactions, keeping the discussion about their relationship alive.

For now, neither Elordi nor Jade has publicly commented on the latest outing, leaving observers to read into the couple’s gestures and presence together.

olivia jadenew yorkrumoursjacob elordi

