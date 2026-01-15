Olivia Jade spotted with Jacob Elordi in New York as reunion rumours resurface

Highlights

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen together in New York, sparking speculation



The Euphoria actor and social media influencer have had an on-off relationship since 2022



Elordi was previously seen with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes



The couple officially split in October 2025



Spotted together in New York

Jacob Elordi has once again fuelled rumours of a reunion with Olivia Jade, his on-off partner since 2022. The 28-year-old actor and 26-year-old social media influencer were seen leaving a hotel in New York on Wednesday, January 14, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair were accompanied by Elordi’s dog, Layla, as they climbed into an SUV together.

For the outing, the Wuthering Heights star wore a bright orange sweatshirt paired with camouflage trousers and a white scarf draped around his neck. Olivia Jade opted for a long-sleeved black top, blue jeans and a fur-collared coat.

A history of on-off romance

Their sudden public appearance follows Elordi’s earlier sighting with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 12, where the pair appeared comfortable and friendly.

Elordi and Jade previously dated for four years before ending their relationship in August 2025. The couple briefly rekindled their romance but officially went their separate ways in October last year.

At the time, sources told People that the relationship was over. “They are not getting back together,” a source said, adding that the actor was “not looking for a serious relationship” then.

Speculation and public interest

Despite the official split, public sightings of the duo continue to spark speculation about a possible reunion. Fans and media outlets have noted the pair’s shared appearances and interactions, keeping the discussion about their relationship alive.

For now, neither Elordi nor Jade has publicly commented on the latest outing, leaving observers to read into the couple’s gestures and presence together.