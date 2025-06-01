Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah survives no-confidence vote amid identity politics row

Oldham Group councillor Kamran Ghafoor made a bid for the role, claiming ‘residents have lost trust in the current administration’.

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah survives no-confidence vote amid identity politics row

Arooj Shah and Kamran Ghafoor during the council leadership challenge at Oldham Town Hall last Wednesday (21)

Charlotte Hall
By Charlotte HallJun 01, 2025

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah said the borough faces a ‘serious challenge around identity politics’ – with ‘every issue becoming a divisive issue’ – following a no-confidence vote mounted against her.

The town hall boss fended off the challenge at a full council meeting last Wednesday (21).

Oldham Group councillor Kamran Ghafoor made a bid for the role, claiming ‘residents have lost trust in the current administration’.

He tried to create a ‘rainbow alliance’ across political groups, but the attempt failed after four independents stood by Labour leaders.

Labour councillors called the challenge ‘a political stunt’ and accused Ghafoor of ‘unsavoury tactics’ to convince the independents supporting the administration to jump ship. Ghafoor denied the allegations.

At a full council meeting last Wednesday (21), Ghafoor said: “This Labour administration doesn’t listen. Not to this chamber. Not to the residents. Not to the people they claim to serve. We are better suited to deal with the real issues facing Oldham than this tired, out-of-touch Labour administration.”

Deputy Elaine Taylor said: “In reality, you have no pathway to govern and no plan to lead. This is just a political stunt. We’ve already heard about some of the unsavoury tactics. You have no policy suggestions, other than anti-Arooj. We have no idea what you stand for.”

Shah has been reinstated as council leader for 2025-2026. The leadership challenge echoed a similar bid made by a ‘rainbow alliance’ of independents, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats exactly a year ago.

At a Greater Manchester Civic Leadership Programme in Manchester for underrepresented identities last Thursday (May 22), Shah claimed the no-confidence vote was ‘personal’.

She later added: “This is about some people not accepting who I am, what my upbringing is, what my heritage is, what my faith is. They can never attack me on delivery, because I have delivered for this borough.”

Shah highlighted the council’s improved financial position; the recent Ofsted upgrade to a ‘good’ rating for children’s services; and much-improved high school attendence rates.

“We have a serious challenge in Oldham around identity politics,” Shah added. “Every issue becomes a divisive issue. If we fix a pothole in one area, we’re told ‘you only fix roads in white areas’. We fix a pothole in a predominantly Asian area, I’m told I ‘only look after my own’.

“I’m the leader of a council. My job is to bring people together, not divide them.”

Ghafoor said: “We remain committed to equality, fairness, and mutual respect. Criticism of councillor Shah’s leadership has never been about her gender. “It has always been about accountability, transparency, and the quality of her leadership. Reducing it to identity politics is a disservice to the many women – and men – who believe in genuine, inclusive representation.”

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester: “People should put place first rather than party first and pull together for Oldham. That’s what we try to do. It’s what the leader tries to do.

“It’s best to get in a position where the place is at the forefront. Oldham have got some really exciting plans around Oldham Athletic, which we will support.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

oldham councilgreater manchesteridentity politicsarooj shah

Related News

Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor
UK

Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Chris Binding
M&S mum on Indian contractor as ‘weak link’
Business

M&S mum on Indian contractor as ‘weak link’

Valmik Thapar, India’s ‘Tiger Man’, Passes Away in Delhi
Asia

India's 'tiger man' and storyteller, Valmik Thapar, passes away in Delhi

Immunotherapy
Health

Immunotherapy drug to be a breakthrough for difficult-to-treat cancers

More For You

Disposable vapes ban goes into effect to curb youth addiction

Disposable vapes ban goes into effect to curb youth addiction

A BAN on disposable vapes goes into effect across the UK on Sunday (1) in a bid to protect children's health and tackle a "throwaway" culture.

"For too long, single-use vapes have blighted our streets as litter and hooked our children on nicotine," junior environment minister Mary Creagh said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian MPs arrive in UK to build support against Pakistan terror links

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in London (X/@rsprasad)

Indian MPs arrive in UK to build support against Pakistan terror links

AN all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in London to reiterate India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The multi-party delegation, including MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai, former minister of state MJ Akbar and ambassador Pankaj Saran, is scheduled to meet community groups, think tanks, parliamentarians and diaspora leaders.

Keep ReadingShow less
Britain pumps £1.5bn into arms factories ahead of defence review

MBDA director of Mechanical Engineering Matt Beaumont shows defence secretary John Healey a Storm Shadow missile on an assembly line at the MBDA Storm Shadow factory on May 31, 2025 in Stevenage, England. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Britain pumps £1.5bn into arms factories ahead of defence review

BRITAIN will invest £1.5 billion ($2bn) in new weapons factories to ramp up defence production capacity, the government said, ahead of a major review of its armed forces and military strategy.

The Strategic Defence Review, due to be published on Monday (2), will assess the threats facing the UK amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and pressure from US president Donald Trump for NATO allies to bolster their own defences.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Disposable Vape Ban Sparks Fire Safety Warnings Over Stockpiling

Disposable vapes are currently the most commonly used devices among underage users

Getty Images

UK disposable vapes ban sparks fire safety warnings over stockpiling

Vapers in the UK have been warned not to stockpile single-use e-cigarettes ahead of a nationwide ban coming into effect this Sunday, as the devices pose a significant fire hazard if not stored correctly.

The Local Government Association (LGA) issued the warning in response to concerns that many consumers are hoarding disposable vapes before the ban begins. Under the new regulations, retailers will be prohibited from selling single-use vapes from Sunday, and businesses that fail to comply face penalties.

Keep ReadingShow less
WWF: UK Saltmarshes Crucial for Carbon Storage and Coastal Protection

Estimates say that 85% of the UK marshes have been lost since the mid 19th century

Getty Images

Saltmarshes key to UK climate goals, says WWF report

The UK’s saltmarshes are vital allies in protecting climate-warming greenhouse gases stored in the soil, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in partnership with insurance company Aviva.

These habitats provide a refuge for wildlife, capture carbon, and help manage floods naturally by slowing the movement of seawater inland.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc