Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

October declared Hindu Heritage Month in Ohio, US

The legislation was amended into HB 173 on the Senate floor by Niraj Antani and was subsequently passed unanimously by both chambers.

October declared Hindu Heritage Month in Ohio, US

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) welcomed the bill’s passage. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 20, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE OHIO State House and Senate in the US have passed a bill designating October as Hindu Heritage Month.

State senator Niraj Antani, who led the effort, expressed his satisfaction with the bill's passage.

"This is a huge win for Hindus across Ohio and the country. Now, every October, we will be able to officially celebrate our Hindu heritage in Ohio," Antani said.

Antani, the first Hindu and Indian American state senator in Ohio's history, is also the youngest Hindu and Indian American elected official at the state or federal level in the US.

"This was the culmination of a lot of work by Hindu advocates here in Ohio and across the country, and I was very happy to partner with them to get this passed," Antani added.

The legislation was amended into HB 173 on the Senate floor by Antani and was subsequently passed unanimously by both chambers.

"Ohio is home to millions of unique individuals, each with their own background and story," said state representative Adam Mathews, who sponsored and championed the bill in the House. Mathews represents much of Warren County, where a significant number of Cincinnati-area Hindus live.

The bill now awaits the governor's approval for final enactment.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) welcomed the bill’s passage. "By officially recognising Hindu Heritage Month every year, HB 173 goes a long way in ensuring that the contributions, culture, and traditions of Hindu Americans are better understood and appreciated by the people of Ohio," said Samir Kalra, managing director of HAF.

(With inputs from PTI)

hindu american foundationhindu heritage monthindian americanniraj antaniohio state house

Related News

Kyle Clifford
News

Man pleads not guilty to murder of BBC presenter's family

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US
Entertainment

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US

Champions Trophy
Cricket

India to play Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground

Peter-Mandelson-Getty
News

Peter Mandelson to be new US ambassador

More For You

Seema Misra

Seema Misra was wrongly imprisoned in 2010 after being accused of stealing £75,000 from her Post Office branch in Surrey, where she was the subpostmistress. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Post Office was institutionally racist: Seema Misra

A LEADING campaigner in the Post Office Horizon scandal has told Eastern Eye racism played a part in her horrific ordeal, but hoped her determination to fight back will change people’s perception of Asian women.

An inquiry into the wrongful prosecution of more than 900 sub-postmasters due to incorrect information from Fujitsu’s accounting software Horizon concluded on Tuesday (17), as Eastern Eye went to press.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kite-making picks up in Gujarat ahead of harvest festival

Kite-making picks up in Gujarat ahead of harvest festival


HUDDLED over piles of colourful paper, Mohammad Yunus is one among thousands of workers in India's western state of Gujarat who make kites by hand that are used during a major harvest festival.

People in Gujarat celebrate Uttarayan, a Hindu festival in mid-January that celebrates the end of winter by flying kites held by glass-coated or plastic strings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail

The UK government agreed to transfer the convict following an appeal filed by his parents

Photo for representation: iStock

Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail

A MURDER convict sentenced to 28 years' imprisonment in the UK in 2020 has been brought to Gujarat to serve the remaining sentence under an India-UK agreement, officials said.

The UK government agreed to transfer the convict following an appeal filed by his parents that their son, a native of Gujarat's Valsad district, be allowed to serve the remaining sentence in the state, they said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian lawyer slams 'rubbish' court cases amid huge backlog

Manisha Knights

Asian lawyer slams 'rubbish' court cases amid huge backlog

A PROMINENT London criminal lawyer has criticised prosecutors for pursuing thousands of "rubbish" cases while the courts face massive delays, with some trials being scheduled eight years after the alleged crimes.

Manisha Knights, a criminal defence specialist and founder of MK Law, revealed about half of the 73,105 cases currently waiting to be heard in crown courts should not be prosecuted at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
alcohol-representation-iStock

Analysis by the Institute of Alcohol Studies suggests that people aged 55-74 are the heaviest-drinking group, potentially driving the current trends. (Representational image: iStock)

Alcohol-related deaths hit record high in England

DEATHS caused solely by alcohol have reached record levels in England, with over 8,200 fatalities reported in 2023—a 42 per cent increase since 2019, government figures show.

The North East recorded the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications