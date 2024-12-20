October declared Hindu Heritage Month in Ohio, US

THE OHIO State House and Senate in the US have passed a bill designating October as Hindu Heritage Month.
State senator Niraj Antani, who led the effort, expressed his satisfaction with the bill's passage.
"This is a huge win for Hindus across Ohio and the country. Now, every October, we will be able to officially celebrate our Hindu heritage in Ohio," Antani said.
Antani, the first Hindu and Indian American state senator in Ohio's history, is also the youngest Hindu and Indian American elected official at the state or federal level in the US.
"This was the culmination of a lot of work by Hindu advocates here in Ohio and across the country, and I was very happy to partner with them to get this passed," Antani added.
As the 1st Hindu and Indian American State Senator in Ohio history, I’m immensely excited to announce that last night the Ohio House and Ohio Senate passed my bill to designate October as Hindu Heritage Month! It was accomplished through a floor amendment I offered. Now, every… pic.twitter.com/c8PvwfweD4
— Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) December 19, 2024
The legislation was amended into HB 173 on the Senate floor by Antani and was subsequently passed unanimously by both chambers.
"Ohio is home to millions of unique individuals, each with their own background and story," said state representative Adam Mathews, who sponsored and championed the bill in the House. Mathews represents much of Warren County, where a significant number of Cincinnati-area Hindus live.
The bill now awaits the governor's approval for final enactment.
The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) welcomed the bill’s passage. "By officially recognising Hindu Heritage Month every year, HB 173 goes a long way in ensuring that the contributions, culture, and traditions of Hindu Americans are better understood and appreciated by the people of Ohio," said Samir Kalra, managing director of HAF.
(With inputs from PTI)
