France honours Noor Inayat Khan’s wartime sacrifice with a stamp

The French postal service, La Poste, honoured Noor with a stamp issued to honour the “Fig­ures of the Resistance” who fought against Nazi Germany.

portrait of Noor Inayat Khan.

A portrait of Noor Inayat Khan.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 27, 2025
Eastern Eye

NOOR INAYAT KHAN, a descend­ent of the 18th-century Mysore rul­er Tipu Sultan, has been hon­oured with a commemorative postage stamp by France for her role in the French Resistance as an undercover British agent dur­ing the second world war.

The French postal service, La Poste, honoured Noor with a stamp issued to honour the “Fig­ures of the Resistance” who fought against Nazi Germany. She is among a dozen war heroes and heroines and the only one of India-origin chosen on the set of stamps issued this month to mark 80 years since the end of the war.

Each stamp is in the form of an etching taken from a photo­graph, with the stamp on Noor showcasing her in her British Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) uniform.

Born Noor-un-Nisa Inayat Khan in Moscow in 1914 to an Indian Sufi saint father and American mother, Noor moved to London at a young age before settling in Paris for her school years. Following the fall of France during the Second World War, the family escaped to Eng­land and Noor joined the WAAF.

On February 8, 1943, she was recruited into the Special Opera­tions Executive (SOE) – a British secret service created to conduct espionage, sabotage, and recon­naissance in occupied territories during the war.

She went on to become the first female radio operator infil­trated into occupied France in June 1943 and was captured by Nazi forces to be deported to Dachau concentration camp, where she was tortured and exe­cuted on September 13, 1944, aged just 30 years.

In recognition of her immense bravery, Noor Inayat Khan was awarded the French Resistance Medal and France’s highest civil­ian honour, the Croix de Guerre, as well as a posthumous George Cross (GC) by Britain in 1949.

“Risking their lives, they saved the country’s honour,” reads a statement describing their efforts.

More For You

Worcester City Council

Bash Ali

Via LDRS

Worcester City Council votes against far-right extremism amid rising hate crime

Phil Wilkinson Jones

Highlights

  • Motion passed with only Reform UK councillor abstaining amid chamber outcry.
  • Councillors report Nazi graffiti, racial abuse of healthcare workers, and intimidation of Asian residents.
  • Former Tory councillor warns Hope Not Hate has become "political attack dog".
Worcester City Council has voted to support a national anti-fascism campaign following reports of escalating hate crimes and racist incidents across the city.
Councillors overwhelmingly backed a motion endorsing Hope Not Hate, an organisation opposing far-right extremism, during a full council meeting this week.

The motion, proposed by councillor Ed Kimberley, called on the council to reaffirm a "zero-tolerance approach to all forms of hate crime and discrimination". Only Reform UK's Alan Amos abstained, prompting shouts of "shame" from fellow councillors.

However, former Conservative councillor Francis Lankester, speaking as a member of the public, raised concerns about the organisation. "Hope Not Hate is not the organisation it used to be," he warned. "It has developed an obsession with Brexit, Reform and Farage and has become a political attack dog."

Keep ReadingShow less
