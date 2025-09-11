Nintendo Direct confirmed for September 12 with Switch 2 games and Mario anniversary news

Highlights:
- Nintendo Direct scheduled for Friday, 12 September at 2pm BST / 9am ET
- Longest ever general Direct with a 60-minute runtime
- Likely announcements for Super Mario Bros 40th anniversary
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date expected
- Updates on Switch and Switch 2 games anticipated
Nintendo confirms longest Direct to date
Nintendo has confirmed that its next Nintendo Direct will take place on Friday, 12 September at 2pm BST / 9am ET. The presentation will run for around 60 minutes, making it the longest general Direct in the company’s history. It will feature updates on both upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 titles and games for the current Switch.
Mario’s 40th anniversary points to major announcements
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros, with the date falling on Saturday, 13 September. During the franchise’s 35th anniversary in 2020, Nintendo launched several celebratory products, including Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a Game & Watch device, and the limited-release collections Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Bros 35.
Currently, no new Mario titles are confirmed to be in development, raising expectations that the anniversary will be a major focus of this Direct.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond likely to get release date
Fans also expect an update on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The long-awaited title has recently been rated by classification boards in South Korea, the US (ESRB), and Brazil, indicating that a release date announcement could be imminent. The game is still officially planned for release this year.
What else to expect
Nintendo is also expected to provide updates on its wider line-up:
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – releasing 16 October 2025
- Kirby Air Riders – releasing 20 November 2025
- Metroid Prime 4 – planned for 2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – due Winter 2025/26
- Splatoon Raiders – announced, no release date yet
- Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – both scheduled for 2026 on the current Switch
The September Direct will be Nintendo’s biggest opportunity this year to showcase its upcoming projects across both generations of hardware.