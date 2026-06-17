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Nintendo faces £1.5m ransom threat after alleged employee data breach

Nintendo has not publicly confirmed the full extent of the reported breach

Nintendo faces £1.5m ransom threat after alleged employee data breach

The Japanese gaming company has reportedly become the latest high-profile target of cybercriminals

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • A ransomware group claims to have stolen around 860MB of Nintendo data.
  • The hackers are demanding approximately £1.5 million to prevent the information from being released.
  • Allegedly compromised records include employee details, emails and banking information.
  • Nintendo has not publicly confirmed the full extent of the reported breach.

Nintendo is facing claims that sensitive employee information has been stolen in a cyberattack, with a ransomware group demanding around £1.5 million in exchange for keeping the data private.

The Japanese gaming company has reportedly become the latest high-profile target of cybercriminals after a group calling itself ShadowByt3$ claimed responsibility for breaching internal systems and extracting confidential files.

While the allegations have not been independently verified and Nintendo has yet to confirm the scale of any breach, the claims have raised concerns about the potential exposure of employee data.

Hackers claim to have stolen 860MB of data

According to statements attributed to ShadowByt3$, the group obtained approximately 860MB of information from Nintendo's systems.

The attackers allege that the stolen files contain employee records, including names, email addresses, banking details and internal communications. They have threatened to release the information publicly unless a ransom demand of $2 million is met.

The group has also reportedly attempted to sell the data while simultaneously pressuring the company to negotiate.

If the hackers' claims prove accurate, the incident could have serious implications for affected employees.

Cybersecurity specialists frequently warn that personal information exposed in data breaches can be used for identity theft, financial fraud and targeted phishing campaigns. Stolen employee credentials may also provide opportunities for further attacks against corporate networks and business partners.

The reported breach highlights the growing value cybercriminals place on personal and corporate data, particularly when it can be used as leverage in extortion attempts.

Rise of 'triple extortion' tactics

The incident also reflects how ransomware operations have evolved in recent years.

Rather than simply encrypting data and demanding payment for its return, many groups now steal information before launching extortion campaigns. This allows them to threaten public disclosure if victims refuse to pay.

ShadowByt3$ is reportedly using what cybersecurity experts describe as "triple extortion" tactics. Beyond threatening Nintendo, the group has allegedly contacted individuals connected to TinyPulse, an employee engagement platform said to be linked to the source of the exposed information.

By involving additional stakeholders, attackers can increase pressure on organisations facing ransom demands.

Growing cybersecurity challenge

The reported attack serves as another reminder of the risks facing businesses that rely heavily on digital infrastructure and third-party platforms.

Companies across industries continue to invest in stronger cybersecurity measures, including multi-factor authentication, staff training, threat monitoring and incident response planning, as criminal groups adopt increasingly sophisticated methods.

For now, questions remain over the accuracy of the hackers' claims and the extent of any data exposure. Investigations are expected to continue as Nintendo and cybersecurity specialists assess the situation.

Until the company provides further details, the full impact of the alleged breach remains unclear.

cyber attackdata breachemployersnintendo
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