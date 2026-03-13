Highlights

Netflix has announced a sequel to the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

The original became the streaming platform’s most-watched film and a major awards contender.

Creators say the sequel will expand the story and musical world introduced in the first film.

Sequel confirmed after record-breaking success

Netflix has confirmed that a sequel to the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters is in development, following the film’s extraordinary run on the streaming platform. No release date has yet been announced.

The project will be the first under a new exclusive multi-year agreement between the streaming giant and the film’s co-directors, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

The announcement arrives as the original film continues to gather awards momentum, with nominations at the Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song.

Music from the film reaches major milestones

The film’s standout track, Golden, has already made history by winning the Grammy Awards prize for best song written for visual media — the first time a K-pop track has claimed that category.

The story centres on Rumi, Mira and Zoey, members of the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x who juggle the pressures of global fame with their secret role as demon hunters.

Speaking as the sequel was announced, Kang said she felt proud to see audiences respond strongly to a Korean-led story and its characters, adding that there is far more of the world to explore.

Creators hope to expand Korea’s musical influence

Singer and songwriter Kim Eun‑jae, known professionally as Ejae, provided Rumi’s singing voice and co-wrote several songs for the film, including Golden. She said she hopes future instalments will highlight an even wider range of Korean music.

According to Ejae, Korea’s music scene offers many different styles, and the sequel could present new sounds alongside the film’s established K-pop identity.

Producer Zhun, who worked on Golden, also expressed hopes of building on the film’s energetic mix of music and visuals.

A rare K-pop crossover success

Since its release last summer, KPop Demon Hunters has grown into a global cultural hit — an unusual example of a K-pop-inspired project breaking strongly into Western mainstream audiences.

Although the American production is primarily in English, it features Korean cultural elements, including language, food and visual imagery that reflect its South Korean roots.

The film has also performed strongly during awards season, winning best animated motion picture and best original song at the Golden Globe Awards. It is competing for the best animated feature Oscar alongside films such as Zootopia 2 and Elio.

In January, Netflix said the film had accumulated more than 480 million views within six months of release. Its most popular song, Golden, also climbed to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, further cementing the film’s crossover appeal.