Nestle issues global baby formula recall over food poisoning toxin concerns

Food giant withdraws SMA, Guigoz, Nidal and Beba infant formula batches across multiple countries as precautionary measure

Nestlé baby formula recall

The company confirmed that certain batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula are not safe for babies

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 06, 2026
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Global recall affects SMA, Guigoz, Nidal, Beba and Alfamino infant formula batches sold across UK, France, Germany, and other European nations.
  • Products potentially contain cereulide toxin that causes vomiting and stomach cramps; contamination linked to supplier ingredient.
  • No confirmed illness cases reported; parents urged to check batch numbers online and seek medical advice if concerned.

Nestle has launched a worldwide recall of specific baby formula batches over concerns they may contain a toxin capable of causing food poisoning, the global food and beverage manufacturer announced.

The company confirmed that certain batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula are not safe for babies, with affected products distributed across multiple countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden.

The batches potentially contain cereulide, a toxin that can trigger nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps when consumed.

"The safety and wellbeing of babies is our absolute priority," Nestlé stated. "We sincerely apologise for any concern or inconvenience caused to parents, caregivers, and customers."

The company emphasised that no confirmed reports of illness associated with the products have been received, describing the recall as a precautionary measure taken "out of an abundance of caution".

The recall encompasses various brand names across different markets. In the UK, the affected products are marketed as SMA infant and follow-on formula, while French consumers know them as Guigoz and Nidal.

German markets sell the formulas under Beba and Alfamino names. Parents can verify batch numbers through Nestlé's UK website or food.gov.uk by checking codes on tin bases, box bottoms, or container sides.

Cereulide is produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus bacteria and causes rapid-onset food poisoning symptoms.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that the toxin cannot be deactivated through cooking, boiling water, or during infant milk preparation processes.

Safety guidance issued

Jane Rawling, FSA's head of incidents, urged caregivers not to feed affected products to infants or young children.

"I want to reassure parents, guardians and caregivers that we are taking urgent action, helping to ensure all of the affected product is removed from sale as a precaution," she told BBC.

Nestlé confirmed the contamination originated from an ingredient supplied by one of its vendors and has promised full refunds to affected customers.

The company stressed that all other Nestlé products and non-recalled batches remain safe for consumption. Parents concerned about potential health impacts should contact their GP or NHS 111 for professional medical guidance

baby formulafood recallsinfant healthnestle

