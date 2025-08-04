Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari for new single ‘Bees & Honey’

Nayyah's new single blends reggae with social commentary and modern production

Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari

The song delivers a strong critique of social inequality

Run it Agency
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Welsh-based British-Asian artist Nayyah releases Bees & Honey, a reggae-trap fusion track
  • Features reggae legends Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari
  • Produced by Mikey ‘Megahbass’ Fletcher
  • Song critiques inequality but delivers a message of hope
  • Lead single from upcoming album Fire In My Soul

  • Official music video filmed in Llandudno, out now


British-Asian artist Nayyah has released Bees & Honey, a collaborative single featuring reggae icons Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari. The track was produced by Mikey ‘Megahbass’ Fletcher, known for his work with Alborosie, and brings together reggae roots with contemporary trap rhythms. Filmed in Nayyah’s hometown of Llandudno, the video is now available on YouTube.

The song delivers a strong critique of social inequality — highlighting how those who work the hardest often receive the least — while also promoting resilience and self-belief.

A collaboration with musical heavyweights

Producer Mikey Fletcher recalled how the song began:

“Nayyah brought me this idea and a melody for the track. I tried out some reggae beats, but his unique style called for something different. I played with a trap rhythm idea, and it fitted like a glove.”

Amlak Tafari added his signature vocals and brought in Apache Indian, whose contribution was both a tribute to his global hit Boom Shack-A-Lak and a reimagining of his classic style.

Apache Indian praises Nayyah’s talent and vision

Apache Indian called the collaboration a “breath of fresh air” and commended Nayyah’s creativity:

“It was an honour for me to feature on this song, which has a fantastic video filmed in his home town. His album is nothing less than a masterpiece.”

  - YouTube YouTube/ NAYYAHREGGAE 

Bees & Honey part of upcoming album Fire In My Soul

The single is taken from Fire In My Soul, Nayyah’s forthcoming album featuring some of Jamaica’s most respected musicians:

  • Sly Dunbar, Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore, Dean Fraser, Stephen ‘Lenky’ Marsden
  • Paul Kastick, Robert ‘Dubwise’ Browne, Carol ‘Bowie’ McLaughlin
  • UK contributions from Steve Grantley (Stiff Little Fingers) and James Stevenson (The Cult, The Alarm)

Bees & HoneyHoney is available now on all major streaming platforms.

amlak tafariapache indianbritishasianwelshmusic

Related News

Channelbox launches BollywoodMasala
Entertainment

Channelbox launches BollywoodMasala to mark South Asia Heritage Month

Bank of England
Business

BoE set to cut rates despite rising inflation

More For You

Rare Salvador Dali artwork

The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights

Cheffins Auctioneers

Rare Salvador Dali artwork found in £150 house clearance buy expected to fetch £30,000

Highlights

  • Original Salvador Dali painting found at a house clearance sale in Cambridge.
  • Bought for £150, now expected to fetch £20,000–£30,000 at auction.
  • The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights.
  • Confirmed authentic by Dali expert Nicolas Descharnes.
  • Auction to be held by Cheffins on 23 October.

Dali original rediscovered in Cambridge sale

A painting by Salvador Dali, bought for just £150 at a house clearance sale, has been authenticated as an original work by the surrealist master and is expected to sell for up to £30,000 at auction.

The artwork, titled Vecchio Sultano, is a mixed media piece featuring watercolour and felt-tip pen. It was acquired in 2023 by an art dealer who later discovered it had been fully attributed to Dali when previously offered at Sotheby’s in the 1990s.

Keep ReadingShow less
UTSAV festival Wales

UTSAV aims to become an annual celebration of Indian performing arts in Wales

Samarpan

Samarpan brings UTSAV festival to Wales, celebrating Indian classical dance

Highlights

  • Samarpan to host inaugural Indian classical dance festival ‘UTSAV’ in Cardiff
  • Festival includes Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Odissi performances
  • Features student showcases and senior artists from across the UK
  • Supported by Arts Council Wales and Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama
  • Aims to preserve, promote, and inspire future generations through traditional dance

Samarpan, a South Asian performing arts initiative founded in 2017 by Dr Leena Menon and Santosh Nair, is set to launch UTSAV, a new Indian classical dance festival in Cardiff, Wales.

The festival, supported by the Arts Council of Wales and hosted in partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, aims to address the lack of platforms for Indian classical dance in the region. UTSAV, meaning ‘celebration’ in Sanskrit, will showcase multiple classical dance styles in a day-long event, providing opportunities for both emerging students and established performers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Saudha to honour Tagore and Maeterlinck with mystic tribute at Nehru Centre

This event aims to draw parallels between their works

Saudha

Saudha to honour Tagore and Maeterlinck with mystic tribute at Nehru Centre

Key points

  • Saudha presents A Mint of Mysticism at Nehru Centre, London on 15 July 2025
  • The show celebrates Nobel Laureates Rabindranath Tagore and Maurice Maeterlinck
  • Live performances feature Indian classical music, spoken word, and dance
  • An accompanying art exhibition will run from 14–18 July, with daily talks
  • Event curated by T M Ahmed Kaysher; free to attend with registration

Tribute to literary mystics takes centre stage in London

The Nehru Centre in London will host A Mint of Mysticism Through Tagore and Maeterlinck on Tuesday, 15 July 2025 at 6 pm, a multidisciplinary performance exploring the mystic and metaphysical philosophies of two Nobel Prize-winning literary icons. Organised by the Saudha Society of Poetry and Indian Music, the event pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, and Maurice Maeterlinck, Belgium’s only literature laureate, awarded in 1911.

Curated by poet and director T M Ahmed Kaysher, the evening will feature performances blending Indian classical music, dance, and spoken word. Admission is free, with tickets available via Eventbrite.

Keep ReadingShow less
Artists respond to a world shaped by division at Summer Exhibition

Visitors view works in the main gallery

Artists respond to a world shaped by division at Summer Exhibition

THE theme of the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition 2025 is “dialogues”, prompting the question: can art help bring together the people of India and Pakistan? Or, indeed, Israel and Iran – or Israel and Palestine?

It so happens that the coordinator of this year’s Summer Exhibition is the internationally celebrated artist and Royal Academician Farshid Moussavi, who is of Iranian origin.

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael jackson

It was part of a global promotional campaign for Jackson's HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I album

Getty Images

From a McDonald's to a nightclub: The strange afterlife of Michael Jackson’s giant statues

Key points

  • Ten giant Michael Jackson statues were built in 1995 to promote his HIStory album
  • The 32ft figures appeared around the world and followed him on tour
  • Some remain visible in places like Switzerland, Italy, and South Africa
  • Others have been removed or stored due to controversy after Jackson’s death and allegations
  • Owners now face challenges selling, relocating or preserving the monuments

A colossal promotion campaign

In June 1995, Londoners witnessed an unusual spectacle: a 32ft statue of Michael Jackson being floated down the River Thames. It was part of a global promotional campaign for Jackson's HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I album. A total of ten fibreglass statues were made, all modelled on the album cover image, and they accompanied the singer on his worldwide tour.

The statues were the product of a transatlantic effort. American sculptor Diana Walczak worked closely with Jackson to design a clay prototype. In the UK, artist Stephen Pyle oversaw the construction of the fibreglass versions, assisted by sculptor Derek Howarth and a team based at Elstree Studios. Built in just four months, the statues bore some differences from the original prototype due to limited access.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us