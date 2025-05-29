Skip to content
UK-India FTA: Scottish whisky and salmon set for major boost

FILE PHOTO: Pernod Ricard's brand names are seen inside its India office in Gurugram, India, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Aditya Kalra

UK-India FTA: Scottish whisky and salmon set for major boost

THE recently finalised UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) is set to dramatically reduce prices for British imports in India while opening significant new markets for Scottish exports, industry leaders have confirmed.

Under the FTA announced in May, India will slash duties on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, with further reductions to 40 per cent over the next decade.

Victoria’s Secret Halts Online Services After Cyberattack

Victoria’s Secret has not disclosed if law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation

Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret shuts online store and limits services after security breach

Victoria’s Secret temporarily took down its website and suspended some in-store services in the U.S. on Wednesday following a “security incident.”

Customers visiting the lingerie retailer’s site were met with a black screen displaying a message that read: “Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in-store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you.”

OYO courts investment banks for crucial SoftBank IPO pitch
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OYO courts investment banks for crucial SoftBank IPO pitch

GLOBAL travel-tech unicorn OYO has arranged for five investment banks to meet its key shareholder SoftBank in June, in a crucial presentation that could determine the company's path to public listing, sources said.

The banks include Citi, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies from the global banking consortium, alongside ICICI Securities and Axis Capital representing Indian financial institutions.

Nintendo Switch 2

Retailers such as Currys and The Game Collection are also offering launch bundles

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 set for midnight UK launch with demo events and limited stock

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch in the UK on 5 June, with select retailers preparing midnight openings and special launch events. As demand remains high and stock levels fluctuate, gamers across the country are racing to secure a pre-order ahead of release day.

Smyths Toys will open all of its UK stores at 12:01am on 5 June, offering Click & Collect for those who pre-ordered and a limited number of consoles for walk-in customers. Several branches, including Boucher Road in Belfast, Glasgow, Stockport, Romford and Hull, will open early at 11pm on 4 June to host launch demo events. These locations will allow fans to test the new Mario Kart World before it officially releases, and the first 100 attendees at each event will receive a complimentary goodie bag.

Sony FX2

FX2 could well become a preferred workhorse for independent filmmakers, documentarians, and hybrid professionals

YouTube/ Sony Europe

Sony FX2 unveiled with 7K video, tilting   and enhanced photo features

Sony has unveiled the FX2, the latest addition to its FX compact cinema camera line-up. Positioned between the FX3 and FX30, the FX2 merges cinematic capabilities with improved stills performance. It inherits its core from the Sony Alpha a7 IV, including its 33-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor, but features the compact FX series body and workflow optimisations.

The FX2 is designed to deliver high-quality oversampled 4K video from 7K capture at up to 30p, with an additional 4K 60p mode via a Super 35mm (APS-C) crop. This S35 4K option sets the FX2 apart from its FX3 and FX6 counterparts, which cannot record 4K from a crop due to their lower-resolution 12MP sensors.

