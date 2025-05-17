Skip to content
Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes 2025 in self-stitched gown made from Delhi market fabric

The 24-year-old fashion creator brought together Seelampur street finds with couture elegance in her second red carpet moment.

Nancy Tyagi

Nancy Tyagi stuns in a handmade silver-aqua gown at Cannes 2025

Instagram/nancytyagi
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 17, 2025
Nancy Tyagi is back at Cannes. But this time, the 24 year old influencer and designer from Uttar Pradesh is not just a surprise guest, she is a name many were waiting to see again.

Last year, she made her debut at the prestigious festival in a self stitched 44 lb (20 kg) ruffled pink gown, crafted from scratch in her Delhi home. It was not just the weight of the dress that turned heads but the story behind it. A year later, Nancy returned with another outfit of her own making.


This time, she wore a silver aqua gown with a plunging neckline, a shimmering corset, and layers of tulle. It had roses stitched into the skirt and headpiece, and bold shoulders that looked like unfolding petals. Her makeup was clean and glam with silver smoky eyes, a neatly tied bun, and just the right sparkle.

What is special is not just the gown, but the fabric. She sourced it from Seelampur, a market in northeast Delhi better known for its chaos than couture. But that is what makes Nancy different. She turns everyday materials into red carpet magic. She does not come from fashion schools or big labels. She learnt it all by herself.

Nancy TyagiThe self-taught designer walks the red carpet in a look stitched from Seelampur fabricInstagram/nancytyagi


Nancy said she felt emotional returning to Cannes, where everything changed for her. “Last year, I was overwhelmed. This year, I feel proud,” she said. “This is my outfit. I made it. It is all mine.”

Her Instagram post summed it up in Hindi: “Phir se Cannes… phir se red carpet. Kabhi socha nahi tha yeh safar itna khoobsurat hoga” (Back to Cannes, back to the red carpet. I never imagined this journey would be so beautiful).

Nancy TyagiNancy Tyagi brings local craftsmanship to the global stage in her second Cannes appearanceInstagram/nancytyagi


And the internet agreed. From fashion fans to fellow creators, the applause was loud. Comments flooded in praising her evolution, confidence, and creativity. One user wrote, “You have inspired millions. This is real talent: self made, rooted, and unstoppable.”

Nancy’s journey from a small town girl stitching clothes in her room to walking the world’s most watched red carpet continues to be proof that success does not need privilege. Just skill, grit, and imagination.

