Namasté France festival to celebrate 25 years of India-France strategic partnership

The event is a result of the joint declaration made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron during the former’s visit to France in August 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Namasté France festival is set to take place from April 7 to April 12 2023 in Paris. The festival is organised by the Embassy of India in Paris and is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The event is being held to commemorate 25 years of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Namasté France 2023 is a result of the joint declaration made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron of France during Modi’s visit to France in August 2019.

The festival aims to celebrate the long-standing friendly relations between India and France and the multi-dimensional India-France Strategic Partnership.

The festival brings together a variety of leading visual and performing artists and artisans from India, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of India.



According to a press release by the Embassy of India in Paris, the event is an extraordinary feast for the senses and a celebration of this significant moment in the history of Indo-French relations.

Namasté France recognises the immense potential of culture in promoting cross-border and cross-generational connections, it said.

Through the festival, the aim is to strengthen the bonds between India and France at the people-to-people level. The festival showcases a thoughtfully curated selection of events that offer a glimpse into the best of India’s ancient culture while also reflecting contemporary India.

Namasté France is a six-day festival that showcases the finest living cultural traditions and contemporary arts of India. The festival presents an eclectic mix of performing and visual arts, ranging from classical to folk, yoga to Bollywood workshops and seminars, photography and exhibitions to handicrafts and gastronomy.

The festival is designed to offer an immersive experience of the Indian cultural landscape.

Namasté France 2023 has been carefully curated to feature renowned artists from around the world, including Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awardees, as well as Grammy Award winners.

Esteemed maestros such as Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri, Ricky Kej, and the Shakti band will come together to perform for audiences of all ages and backgrounds, making this edition of Namasté France a festival with universal appeal.