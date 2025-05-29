Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Supermarkets recall Myprotein gooey cookies over allergen fears

The presence of an undeclared wheat protein was found in the two sizes of the products

Supermarkets recall Myprotein gooey cookies over allergen fears

The products can cause health issues like abdominal discomfort, headaches and brain fog

Getty Images
Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 29, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
See Full Bio

The UK’s major supermarkets—Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Boots—have issued an urgent product recall for two items that could pose health risks, including abdominal discomfort, headaches and brain fog.

Customers are being warned about Myprotein Gooey Filled Cookie – Double Chocolate and Caramel flavours.

An undeclared wheat protein was found in two sizes of these products, which could be harmful to individuals with wheat or gluten intolerance, including those with coeliac disease.

“If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund,” stated the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The affected products are Myprotein Gooey Filled Cookie – Double Chocolate and Caramel in both 75g (single cookie) and 12 x 75g (multipack) sizes, with best-before dates of 17 June 2025 and 16 July 2026. All relevant batch codes are listed in the recall notice, and the affected items carry the barcode 505610458721.

According to the FSA, the undeclared ingredient originated from the supplier, and a labelling error means the allergen is not mentioned on the packaging.

This issue is especially concerning given that nearly half a million people in the UK suffer from coeliac disease—an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten. While wheat or gluten intolerance is relatively common, in rare cases it can lead to life-threatening complications.

THG Nutrition Limited, the manufacturer of the product, has contacted major allergy support organisations to help inform their members of the recall.

asdaautoimmune issuebootscaramelcoeliac diseasesgluten allergiesmorrisonsmyproteinproduct recallsupermarketstescomyprotein cookie recall

Related News

Sargun Mehta
Entertainment

Sargun Mehta opens up about the blockbuster ‘Saunkan Saunkane 2’ and Punjabi cinema boom

Nepal takes game to new heights with T20 league
Cricket

Nepal takes game to new heights with T20 league

Rick and Morty
TV

5 reasons ‘Rick and Morty’ season 8 is the most unpredictable season yet

Crystal of Atlan Codes for May 2025 – Redeem Before Expiry
Games

Crystal of Atlan May 2025 codes: Unlock exclusive in-game rewards before they expire

More For You

Waitrose Responds to Demand With Pistachio Chocolate Debut

The launch builds on the popularity of the No.1 Cracking Pistachio Easter Egg

Waitrose.com

Waitrose unveils new pistachio chocolate bar after surge in demand

Waitrose has launched its first own-label pistachio chocolate bar, expanding its premium No.1 range in response to growing consumer interest in pistachio-flavoured treats.

The new product, officially titled the No.1 White Chocolate & Pistachio Nuts with Sea Salt bar, is designed to offer a unique twist on the pistachio chocolate trend. Made with pistachio paste blended into white chocolate, the bar has a distinctive green hue and includes chopped pistachios for added crunch and flavour.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Trust’s Croome Court café

Situated within a restored RAF Defford wartime building

Brian Bull

National Trust’s Croome Court café awarded Gold Certificate for food safety

The National Trust’s Croome Court café, near Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire, has been awarded a Gold Certificate of Excellence in recognition of its consistently high standards in food safety.

Situated within a restored RAF Defford wartime building, the café is known for offering a selection of hot and cold food, as well as a variety of drinks. The National Trust has praised the café’s team for their efforts in maintaining high hygiene standards.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Beer Garden Day

The launch comes at a time when UK pubs often benefit significantly from good weather

iStock

Manchester venue launches UK’s first National Beer Garden Day on 22 May

Society, a food and drink venue in Manchester, has announced the launch of the UK’s first official National Beer Garden Day. The inaugural event is set to take place on Thursday 22 May 2025 and aims to celebrate the long-standing British tradition of enjoying drinks outdoors.

Located in the heart of Manchester city centre, Society is known for its beer garden, which is situated beside a secluded fountain and features over 40 taps offering a wide variety of drinks. The venue has now designated 22 May as an annual date to recognise the social and cultural value of beer gardens across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Burger King UK Heats Up Summer with Menu Revamp

Burger King UK is offering limited-time deals via its mobile app

Burger King

Burger King UK unveils major summer menu update with returning favourites and new additions

Burger King UK has launched one of its biggest menu updates in recent years, introducing new items and bringing back popular favourites as part of its summer offering.

The latest additions include the Kansas BBQ Chicken Fries, a twist on the original Chicken Fries, featuring a crispy golden coating with a sweet and smoky barbecue flavour inspired by Midwestern American cuisine. These are aimed at customers looking for a flavourful snack or something to share during the warmer months.

Keep ReadingShow less
Big Strawberries, Dry Fields: UK Growers Sound the Alarm

Large size has drawn attention from across the industry

iStock

UK strawberries are unusually large this spring, but growers warn of water shortages

UK growers are reporting a bumper crop of unusually large strawberries this spring, thanks to a spell of bright sunshine and cool nights that has created near-perfect growing conditions. However, as the dry weather continues, experts are warning that water shortages could pose a risk to future harvests.

According to Bartosz Pinkosz, operations director at the Summer Berry Company, strawberry plants have benefited significantly from this year’s weather pattern. “We had the darkest January and February since the 1970s, but then the brightest March and April since 1910,” he said. “From March onwards, it was really kind of perfect for tunnel strawberries.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc