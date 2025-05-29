Supermarkets recall Myprotein gooey cookies over allergen fears

The UK’s major supermarkets—Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Boots—have issued an urgent product recall for two items that could pose health risks, including abdominal discomfort, headaches and brain fog.
Customers are being warned about Myprotein Gooey Filled Cookie – Double Chocolate and Caramel flavours.
An undeclared wheat protein was found in two sizes of these products, which could be harmful to individuals with wheat or gluten intolerance, including those with coeliac disease.
“If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund,” stated the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
The affected products are Myprotein Gooey Filled Cookie – Double Chocolate and Caramel in both 75g (single cookie) and 12 x 75g (multipack) sizes, with best-before dates of 17 June 2025 and 16 July 2026. All relevant batch codes are listed in the recall notice, and the affected items carry the barcode 505610458721.
According to the FSA, the undeclared ingredient originated from the supplier, and a labelling error means the allergen is not mentioned on the packaging.
This issue is especially concerning given that nearly half a million people in the UK suffer from coeliac disease—an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten. While wheat or gluten intolerance is relatively common, in rare cases it can lead to life-threatening complications.
THG Nutrition Limited, the manufacturer of the product, has contacted major allergy support organisations to help inform their members of the recall.
