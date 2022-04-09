My Playlist by Saloni

By: ASJAD NAZIR

BRITISH talent Saloni followed up her successful debut EP Moving On with her recently released single Know About You.

The multi-lingual young singer-songwriter mixed up diverse influences in the song, which shows off her impressive range. With more big tracks, collaborations, and live performances on the way, she has become one to watch this year. Eastern Eye found out more about the rising music star by getting her to select songs she loves.

Na Na by Mickey Singh and Jonita Gandhi: This song has just been on my mind lately. I love the party vibe of it. I have always liked Mickey Singh’s music but having Jonita’s beautiful voice in it as well is just a cherry on top.

Run The World (Girls) by Beyonce: If I am ever in a mood to feel like bad ‘b’ this is

definitely the go-to song! Singing superstar Beyonce is a queen and has delivered so many stunning songs.

Know About You by Saloni: This song enabled me to bring together my love for r’n’b, Bollywood and pop. It is a real summer party track! The song also encourages us women to walk our own path, take control and make a statement.

Jolene by Dolly Parton: Some may not know this, but I have a secret love for country music, especially singing it. This all-time classic always get me in the good books at festivals and still has so much power.

Kaun Tujhe by Palak Muchhal: Great songs connect you to a memory or moment. I have a special personal memory associated with this song and it gets me in my feels every time I listen to it.

All Mine by Saloni and REVEAL: This is a feel good r’n’b track with pure summer vibes. It reminds me of the teenage fantasy we all had back in the days of liking someone, gossiping with other girls in school, and being introduced to love.

Vaadi by Arjun: Watching cross-over artists as I grew up, I felt a lack of true South Indian representation in the UK and having this remix of a Tamil song really inspired me. I hope to do the same as a Telugu artist.

New Rules by Dua Lipa: This is another big track that makes me feel like a bad ‘b’, especially when singing it. It is a pure anthem.

Bom Diggy by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia: Similar to Na Na, this one’s a party track that I always dance and sing along to! It is also just a perfect fusion song and I feel it deserves all the love it got.

Any Shreya Ghoshal song: Finally, Shreya Ghoshal was my first ever idol and I’ve listened to her songs since I could even remember. I love all of her songs and don’t think I could ever choose a favourite one of hers.