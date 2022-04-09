Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

Arts and Culture

My Playlist by Saloni

By: ASJAD NAZIR

BRITISH talent Saloni followed up her successful debut EP Moving On with her recently released single Know About You.

The multi-lingual young singer-songwriter mixed up diverse influences in the song, which shows off her impressive range. With more big tracks, collaborations, and live performances on the way, she has become one to watch this year. Eastern Eye found out more about the rising music star by getting her to select songs she loves.

Na Na by Mickey Singh and Jonita Gandhi: This song has just been on my mind lately. I love the party vibe of it. I have always liked Mickey Singh’s music but having Jonita’s beautiful voice in it as well is just a cherry on top.

Run The World (Girls) by Beyonce: If I am ever in a mood to feel like bad ‘b’ this is
definitely the go-to song! Singing superstar Beyonce is a queen and has delivered so many stunning songs.

Know About You by Saloni: This song enabled me to bring together my love for r’n’b, Bollywood and pop. It is a real summer party track! The song also encourages us women to walk our own path, take control and make a statement.

Jolene by Dolly Parton: Some may not know this, but I have a secret love for country music, especially singing it. This all-time classic always get me in the good books at festivals and still has so much power.

Kaun Tujhe by Palak Muchhal: Great songs connect you to a memory or moment. I have a special personal memory associated with this song and it gets me in my feels every time I listen to it.

All Mine by Saloni and REVEAL: This is a feel good r’n’b track with pure summer vibes. It reminds me of the teenage fantasy we all had back in the days of liking someone, gossiping with other girls in school, and being introduced to love.

Vaadi by Arjun: Watching cross-over artists as I grew up, I felt a lack of true South Indian representation in the UK and having this remix of a Tamil song really inspired me. I hope to do the same as a Telugu artist.

New Rules by Dua Lipa: This is another big track that makes me feel like a bad ‘b’, especially when singing it. It is a pure anthem.

Bom Diggy by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia: Similar to Na Na, this one’s a party track that I always dance and sing along to! It is also just a perfect fusion song and I feel it deserves all the love it got.

Any Shreya Ghoshal song: Finally, Shreya Ghoshal was my first ever idol and I’ve listened to her songs since I could even remember. I love all of her songs and don’t think I could ever choose a favourite one of hers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Big Interview
Nimrat Kaur: Pulling off a political act
Arts and Culture
Review: Four books from British-Asian authors
Arts and Culture
Yadav Yadavan: I learnt music with a specific understanding of its context in dance
Entertainment
Sai Ketan Rao’s big impact
Entertainment
Muskan Verma’s Top 10 Web/TV shows
FILM
Twelve best Indian movies with a cricketing theme
Entertainment
J9 takes a fusion filled solo journey
Entertainment
Charrul Malik: Double comedy delight
Big Interview
Agam Darshi: Kicking the doors down
Music
Kiran Sachdev: Making magical music moments
Music
Kunwarr: Meet Canada’s next big breakout star
FEATURES
The Return of Faraz Ali: Debut novel helps author define her ties with…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Nimrat Kaur: Pulling off a political act
Review: Four books from British-Asian authors
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes rates as protests spiral
Pakistan lawmakers clash as no-trust debate begins
Sunak’s wife to pay UK taxes on worldwide income
My Playlist by Saloni