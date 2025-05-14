Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

A powerful tribute to the legacy of Tamil-origin medical professionals and their lasting impact on the NHS and British society.

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Guests at the MSMA Ruby Anniversary celebration at the House of Lords

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaMay 14, 2025

The Madras State Medical Association UK (MSMA) commemorated its Ruby Anniversary with an elegant evening at the House of Lords, celebrating four decades of service, integration, and achievement in British healthcare.

The evening was graciously hosted by Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE DL, who welcomed attendees and reflected on the House of Lords’ unique role in British democracy. “Here, we win arguments not with slogans but with knowledge,” he remarked, praising the expertise of its members, including judges, scientists, military leaders—and medical professionals.

Sharing his personal journey from India to the UK, Lord Bilimoria paid tribute to his father’s advice: “Integrate wherever you live, but never forget your roots.” He acknowledged the contribution of Indian-origin doctors and lauded MSMA’s vital role in supporting the NHS.

Professor Senthil Nathan, President of MSMA, took the audience through the Association’s inspiring journey—from its humble beginnings as a social group of doctors from the Madras Presidency, to becoming a network of over 200 strong, shaping careers, supporting NHS recruitment, and fostering leadership.

Lord Karan Bilimoria speaks at the event

“Our founding members helped bring in some of the most capable clinicians to the UK,” he said. “From clinical practice to research and teaching, our members have thrived. This evening is to honour their legacy.”

He also highlighted the association’s influence in establishing wider medical bodies such as the Overseas Doctors Association and the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO).

Former MSMA President Dr S. N. Jayabalan, who arrived in the UK in 1976, echoed similar sentiments. “This association became like a family,” he said, adding that the support system it built helped many overcome early challenges. He noted with pride the rise of a new generation of doctors and urged them to embrace integration while preserving cultural roots.

The evening featured a formal dinner, spirited conversations, and a moving tribute segment honouring pioneering members for their lifelong contribution to medicine and community service. Honourees included:
Dr Mallika Mohanraj, Dr Yamuna Rajagopal, Dr Alagappan Ramaswamy, Dr Muthurangu, Mrs Usha Muthurangu, Mr Krishnamoorthy Sarangapani, Mrs Stella Sarangapani, Dr Parthasarathy, and Dr Mallika Parthasarathy.

british healthcarecommunity serviceindian doctorsindian doctors in uklord karan bilimoriamadras state medical associationruby anniversarymsma uk

Related News

Nur Khan air base
Editorial

Experts see no clear victor in India-Pakistan conflict

Mukesh Ambani
Business

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Lorde
Entertainment

Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour 2025 to hit US, UK and Europe with star-studded line-up

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"
Sports

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

More For You

UK Teen Bella Culley Located in Georgia, Detained for Drug Offenses

Georgia’s interior ministry confirmed the arrest

Facebook / Bella May Culley

British teenager Bella Culley, reported missing in Thailand, found detained in Georgia on drug charges

An 18-year-old British woman who was reported missing while travelling in Thailand has been located in Georgia, where she has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Bella May Culley, from Billingham, County Durham, was seen in handcuffs entering a court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, according to footage released by local media. The teenager had not made contact with her family since Saturday, when she failed to check in with her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, as arranged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Sullivan

His case should compel urgent reforms to prevent similar injustices in future

Youtube/ BBC News

Peter Sullivan, wrongfully convicted for 38 years, finally freed in UK’s longest miscarriage of justice

Peter Sullivan, once labelled the “Beast of Birkenhead”, has been released from prison after serving 38 years for a murder he did not commit. The Court of Appeal quashed his conviction following the emergence of new DNA evidence, making Sullivan the longest-serving victim of a miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Sullivan, now 68, was convicted in 1987 for the 1986 murder of 21-year-old Diane Sindall. He was 30 at the time and had consistently maintained his innocence. Despite two failed appeals, it was not until recent advances in DNA testing enabled fresh analysis of preserved semen samples from the crime scene that Sullivan was conclusively ruled out as the perpetrator.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric

Keir Starmer holds a press conference on immigration at Downing Street on May 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer "completely rejects" suggestions that his remarks on immigration echoed an inflammatory speech from the 1960s, his spokesman said following a backlash.

Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, was criticised for claiming on Monday (12) that Britain risks becoming an "island of strangers" if his centre-left Labour government fails to cut net migration.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK nurses

70 per cent cited pay concerns, while 40 per cent said immigration policies were influencing their decision.

iStock

RCN warns immigration crackdown could trigger nurse exodus

THOUSANDS of migrant nurses could leave the UK due to new government immigration policies, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

A survey by the RCN of 3,000 internationally educated nurses found that 42 per cent were planning to leave the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Delays on M25 as waste lorry overturns and spills fuel and waste

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead

iStock

Delays on the M25 as waste lorry  overturns and spills fuel and waste

A stretch of the M25 has been closed following a collision involving a waste lorry and another heavy goods vehicle, resulting in a significant spillage of oil, diesel, and waste across the motorway.

The incident occurred on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 6 (Godstone) and junction 5 (Chevening) at approximately 04:14 BST. The affected section remains closed and is expected to stay shut throughout the morning rush hour.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc