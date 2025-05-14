MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

The Madras State Medical Association UK (MSMA) commemorated its Ruby Anniversary with an elegant evening at the House of Lords, celebrating four decades of service, integration, and achievement in British healthcare.

The evening was graciously hosted by Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE DL, who welcomed attendees and reflected on the House of Lords’ unique role in British democracy. “Here, we win arguments not with slogans but with knowledge,” he remarked, praising the expertise of its members, including judges, scientists, military leaders—and medical professionals.

Sharing his personal journey from India to the UK, Lord Bilimoria paid tribute to his father’s advice: “Integrate wherever you live, but never forget your roots.” He acknowledged the contribution of Indian-origin doctors and lauded MSMA’s vital role in supporting the NHS.

Professor Senthil Nathan, President of MSMA, took the audience through the Association’s inspiring journey—from its humble beginnings as a social group of doctors from the Madras Presidency, to becoming a network of over 200 strong, shaping careers, supporting NHS recruitment, and fostering leadership.

Lord Karan Bilimoria speaks at the event

“Our founding members helped bring in some of the most capable clinicians to the UK,” he said. “From clinical practice to research and teaching, our members have thrived. This evening is to honour their legacy.”

He also highlighted the association’s influence in establishing wider medical bodies such as the Overseas Doctors Association and the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO).

Former MSMA President Dr S. N. Jayabalan, who arrived in the UK in 1976, echoed similar sentiments. “This association became like a family,” he said, adding that the support system it built helped many overcome early challenges. He noted with pride the rise of a new generation of doctors and urged them to embrace integration while preserving cultural roots.

The evening featured a formal dinner, spirited conversations, and a moving tribute segment honouring pioneering members for their lifelong contribution to medicine and community service. Honourees included:

Dr Mallika Mohanraj, Dr Yamuna Rajagopal, Dr Alagappan Ramaswamy, Dr Muthurangu, Mrs Usha Muthurangu, Mr Krishnamoorthy Sarangapani, Mrs Stella Sarangapani, Dr Parthasarathy, and Dr Mallika Parthasarathy.