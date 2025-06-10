Skip to content
MS Dhoni among seven inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The induction ceremony was held at Abbey Road Studios in London, near Lord’s, where the World Test Championship final begins on Wednesday.

Dhoni-Tests-Getty

The ICC described Dhoni as someone who redefined the role of a wicketkeeper-batter, bringing 'brute force and power-hitting' to a position traditionally filled by lower-order players. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 10, 2025
FORMER India captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for 2025, along with six other cricketers, including South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith, and two women players – former Pakistan captain Sana Mir and England’s Sarah Taylor.

Also inducted were Australia’s Matthew Hayden, New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, and England’s Taylor, who joins Mir as the only two women recognised this year.

The induction ceremony was held at Abbey Road Studios in London, near Lord’s, where the World Test Championship final begins on Wednesday. Both captains – Australia’s Pat Cummins and South Africa’s Temba Bavuma – attended the event.

Dhoni’s unmatched leadership record

Dhoni, who led India to three ICC white-ball titles – the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy – was acknowledged by the ICC for his overall contribution to cricket. The former wicketkeeper-batsman scored 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs at an average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. He also played 90 Tests, scoring 4,876 runs with six centuries, and 98 T20Is, with 1,617 runs.

“It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world,” said Dhoni, who played in this year’s Indian Premier League at age 43. “To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.”

Dhoni remains the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments. He also led India in 60 Tests, with 27 wins, 15 losses, and 18 draws. In ODIs, he captained the side in a record 200 matches, winning 110. In T20Is, he led India in 72 games, with 41 wins.

ICC tribute: calm, consistent and unconventional

The ICC praised Dhoni’s achievements, stating, “Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.”

“With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni’s numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity,” it added.

“Dhoni’s ODI legacy is studded with records, including the most stumpings in the format (123), the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper (183*), and the most matches as captain for India (200), to name a few,” the ICC said. “His glove work defied convention. Dhoni’s technique behind the stumps was unorthodox, yet extraordinarily effective... completing stumpings in the blink of an eye, and pulling off catches with a style all his own.”

The ICC described Dhoni as someone who redefined the role of a wicketkeeper-batter, bringing “brute force and power-hitting” to a position traditionally filled by lower-order players. It said the 2007 T20 World Cup win under Dhoni sparked a new era in Indian cricket and confirmed “that the future of its leadership was in safe hands”.

Other inductees honoured

Hashim Amla, who became the first South African to score a triple century in Tests with 311 not out at the Oval in 2012, was honoured alongside his former teammate Graeme Smith. Smith, who captained South Africa in a world-record 109 Tests, said, “This is also a proud moment for South Africa, as two of us have got recognition this year.”

Amla added, “It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, especially alongside Graeme.”

Hayden was a key part of Australia’s successful sides in the early 2000s, scoring 30 Test centuries at an average above 50. Vettori, who now serves as an assistant coach with Australia, is one of only three players to score 4,000 runs and take 300 wickets in Tests.

Women stars recognised

Sarah Taylor, regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers in women’s cricket, helped England win multiple global tournaments, including the 2017 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Pakistan’s Sana Mir, the first woman from her country to enter the ICC Hall of Fame, took 151 wickets in ODIs and led the national team to gold at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

“From dreaming as a little girl that one day there would even be a women’s team in our country to now standing here, inducted among the very legends I idolised long before I ever held a bat or a ball – this is a moment I couldn’t have dared to imagine,” said Mir.

(With inputs from agencies)

KL-Rahul-Getty

Rahul, who has experience batting across the order, is seen as a likely option to partner Jaiswal at the top. (Photo: Getty Images)

KL Rahul hits ton as opener in warmup game ahead of England Test series

KL RAHUL scored a century in the second unofficial Test against England Lions, offering some clarity to India’s top-order plans ahead of the five-match Test series in England.

Rahul, opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, made an unbeaten 116 on Friday in Northampton. He batted on a lively pitch under overcast skies without offering any chances.

Keep ReadingShow less
Buttler helps England beat West Indies in T20 series opener

Jos Buttler raises his bat as he walks to the pavilion after losing his wicket, LBW bowled by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph. Reuters/Lee Smith

Buttler helps England beat West Indies in T20 series opener

FORMER captain Jos Buttler scored a superb 96 off 59 balls, and Liam Dawson took four wickets on his international return, as England beat West Indies by 21 runs in the T20 series opener at Durham's Riverside ground on Friday (6).

After making a 3-0 winning start to Harry Brook's captaincy in the one-dayers, England kept the momentum in the shorter format with an innings of 188-6 after winning the toss and batting first.

Keep ReadingShow less
World Cup winner Piyush Chawla retires from cricket

FILE PHOTO: Piyush Chawla. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

World Cup winner Piyush Chawla retires from cricket

VETERAN leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who played key roles in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday (6) after more than two decades in the sport.

The 36-year-old made the announcement through an Instagram post, describing his decision as the end of an "incredible journey" while hinting at a new unspecified venture ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tendulkar Anderson

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs, while Anderson is England’s all-time leading wicket-taker.

Getty Images

England and India to play for new Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy

INDIA and England will play their upcoming five-Test series in the UK for a new trophy named after Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.

According to a report by the BBC, the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will be unveiled ahead of the series, which begins at Headingley on June 20. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) declined to comment, the report added.

Keep ReadingShow less
England shake up squad for India Test series; Archer eyes return

England's Ben Stokes with teammates. Reuters/Peter Cziborra

England shake up squad for India Test series; Archer eyes return

ENGLAND have named a 14-player squad for the first match of the Rothesay Test Series against India, which is set to begin on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

Ben Stokes will lead the squad as captain and Surrey bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton returns to the Test line-up for the first time since earning his sole cap against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
