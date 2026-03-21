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MPs host first ever Holi celebration at Speaker's House

MPs Shivani Raja and Kanishka Narayan mark a historic first at the heart of British democracy

MPs Holi celebration

The celebration united MPs peers and British Indians in Speaker's House to mark Holi

1928 Institute
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 21, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Holi was celebrated at Speaker's House on 16 March for the first time in British parliamentary history.
  • The event was co-hosted by MPs Shivani Raja and Kanishka Narayan alongside the 1928 Institute.
  • Leicester business Feast India catered the event serving food drink and chai to guests.
Holi was celebrated at Speaker's House in the Houses of Parliament for the very first time on 16 March in a historic moment for British parliamentary history.
MPs Shivani Raja and Kanishka Narayan co-hosted the event alongside the 1928 Institute with the permission of the speaker.
The celebration brought together MPs peers and members of the British Indian community in the state rooms of Speaker's House to mark the Indian festival of colours.

Kanishka Narayan MP said it was "an honour to host Holi right at the heart of our democracy" adding that the event also celebrated "the strongest moment for UK-India in decades including a comprehensive economic agreement and deep AI collaboration made possible by the enduring contribution of British Indians in every walk of public life."

Shivani Raja MP said she was delighted that her constituents and the wider parliamentary community could join her at speaker's House.

She thanked the speaker for sharing his personal stories about India and Gandhi and praised Leicester business Feast India for the food.

"What's more is how proud Leicester business Feast India should be of themselves for catering and serving their amazing food drink and chai at the event," she said.

MPs Holi celebration LtoR: Joy Morrissey MP ,Gagan Mohindra MP, Alicia Kearns MP1928 Institute

The speaker welcomed guests by talking about the centuries-old relationship between Britain and India saying Holi celebrated "the victory of good over evil and the end of winter."

He pointed to artefacts in Speaker's House linked to India including a model of the Indian Parliament gifted by the speaker of the Lok Sabha and a carved elephant statue.

Photos of Indians who first came to the UK in the 1940s and 50s were also on display brought in by the 1928 Institute which runs the India All-Party Parliamentary Group.

speaker's house1928 instituteuk - india relationsshivani rajakanishka narayanholi festival

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