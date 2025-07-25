Skip to content
 
The silent emotional side effect of Mounjaro jabs users are just beginning to talk about

Mounjaro’s lesser-known psychological impact

Mounjaro side effects

Social media has recently drawn attention to the psychological challenges

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a diabetes drug also prescribed for weight loss
  • Users report emotional side effects, including low motivation and feeling “stuck”
  • A TikTok post describing the “slow middle” of weight loss struck a chord with others
  • The injection can support weight loss of up to 20% over a year
  • Drug is now sold in UK supermarkets including Tesco and Morrisons


While Mounjaro has become increasingly popular for aiding weight loss, users have begun highlighting a less-discussed side effect — an emotional downturn midway through treatment.

The medication, also known by its generic name tirzepatide, is a weekly injection originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes. It has since gained traction for its weight loss benefits, with some patients shedding up to 20% of their body weight over the course of a year.

Now available in UK supermarket pharmacies, including Tesco and Morrisons, Mounjaro is being used more widely — but not all side effects are physical.

TikTok user describes the “slow middle” struggle

Social media has recently drawn attention to the psychological challenges that can emerge partway through treatment. TikTok creator @Swedish_Sandra described feeling emotionally flat and demotivated despite ongoing physical progress.

“It’s the period of time between the before and after photos,” she explained in a recent post. “This phase feels quiet — not the start, not the finish, just the slow middle where everything is shifting but the big change isn’t visible yet.”

Sandra encouraged others to recognise that this emotional plateau is part of the journey, calling it “the hardest bit mentally” and stressing the importance of patience and perseverance.

Users share similar experiences

Sandra’s experience resonated with many who commented on her post, saying they too had noticed a dip in motivation once the initial rapid weight loss slowed.

“I’ve been struggling for the last month wondering if all this money is worth it,” wrote one user.
“My weight loss has stalled too,” added another. “It is hard to get used to when you’re used to big drops at the start.”

Several commenters offered support and perspective, with one noting:

“Even a quarter of a pound a week is still a loss. This is the phase where the weight lost is likely fat, not just water. That’s real progress.”

Sandra responded:

“The initial excitement has died down, but those ‘boring’ moments are where the steady, lasting change happens.”

A reminder that weight loss is not linear

While Mounjaro has proven effective for weight loss, the emotional and mental health aspects of the process are increasingly part of the conversation. Users are calling for greater openness around the slower, less visible phases of the journey.

The drug remains a significant tool for people managing obesity or type 2 diabetes, but the growing number of personal accounts highlight the importance of setting realistic expectations and maintaining emotional resilience throughout treatment.

