Monthly treatment plan with Liki24: How to automatically receive regular medication
By Eastern EyeSep 25, 2025
LIVING with a chronic illness requires constant monitoring and timely medication. In the UK, this process is greatly simplified by the National Health Service (NHS) repeat prescription system. Modern online services help make it even more convenient.

Modern platforms help you manage your regular needs, both prescription and over-the-counter. Services such as Liki24 can act as your assistant. They offer various tools: from managing repeat prescriptions through partner pharmacies to setting reminders for vitamins and other products.

Regular prescriptions from the National Health Service: a managed service

The system for obtaining prescription drugs in the UK is not like a regular online purchase. It works through the nomination of a pharmacy in the National Health Service system. Here are the steps to obtain prescription drugs:

  1. Choose a licensed online pharmacy - You register on the website of a service that works with GPhC-licensed pharmacies.
  2. Nominate a partner pharmacy - When you register, you officially choose this online pharmacy as your primary pharmacy. This is where your GP will send all your electronic prescriptions.
  3. Request a prescription - When it is time to replenish your supplies, you make a request through the service. It forwards it to your doctor for approval.
  4. Receive your order - Once approved by your doctor, the electronic prescription is sent to the nominated pharmacy. Pharmacists collect your order and a courier delivers it to your home.

The main advantage here is the organised process. The service reminds you when to make a request and takes care of all the logistics.

Over-the-counter products: reminders and regular purchases

For products that do not require a prescription, the system is much simpler. Here, aggregator sites can offer convenient features so you don't forget about your regular purchases.

Here's what you can set up for such products:

  1. Purchase reminders - You can set up reminders in your account on the aggregator site. For example, ‘buy vitamin D every 30 days.’ The service will send you an email when it's time to place a new order.
  2. Favourites lists for quick purchases - You can save a list of items that you buy regularly. These could be painkillers, plasters, or skincare products. Then you can repeat the entire order in one click.
  3. Price comparison - For over-the-counter products, the aggregator allows you to find the best price among many pharmacies every time, saving you money.

This allows you to automate not the purchase itself, but its planning, saving you time and money.

So, the system in Britain is very flexible. For prescription medicines from the National Health Service, you choose one reliable service that becomes your permanent assistant. And for over-the-counter products, you can use all the advantages of aggregators for savings and convenient planning. Understanding these differences allows you to manage your health as effectively as possible.

We wish you successful shopping and good health.

